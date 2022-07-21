ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac McClung gets 1-year deal with Warriors

 3 days ago
Former Texas Tech standout Mac McClung has reportedly played his way into a chance to make the Golden State Warriors’ roster for next season.

McClung agreed on a one-year deal with the Warriors, The Athletic reported Wednesday night. It’s a non-guaranteed deal but allows the guard to make the club out of training camp, per the report.

McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Warriors in summer league.

McClung appeared in two NBA games last season for Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored eight total points in 25 minutes played.

McClung averaged 14.7 points in three seasons with Georgetown and the Red Raiders. He made All-Big 12 in 2020-21.

–Field Level Media

