ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Alligator gets stuck underneath Florida police officer’s car

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsDPL_0gnfjpxJ00

LEESBURG, Fla. — An alligator got stuck underneath a Florida police officer’s car Wednesday.

According to WFTV, Leesburg police spent time Wednesday trying to “wrangle” an alligator that took off and found itself wedged under one of the officers’ patrol car.

Well, we don’t see this every day... While helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car,” said Leesburg police on Twitter.

Police say the alligator was safely removed and the vehicle has no permanent damage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Florida train runs over person lying on railroad

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being run over by a train in Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the incident happened at 3:17 a.m. in Osceola County. Troopers said the pedestrian was lying on the railroad track with their head on the...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Haines City man, 22, killed after losing control of ATV

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City man died Saturday night after an ATV incident in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said that the 22-year-old was heading north on North 15th Street at 11:10 p.m. while traveling at a high speed. Troopers said...
HAINES CITY, FL
WFLA

Florida man shoots at neighbor who crashed a car into his house

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two residents of a Weeki Wachee neighborhood were arrested for aggravated assault on Wednesday. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an impaired driver speeding recklessly through the neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. As deputies headed to the site of the incident, a neighbor called 911 to report a shooting.
WEEKI WACHEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alligator#Gator#Wftv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Florida father allegedly stabbed 3-year-old girl to death, injured another

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A Florida father allegedly stabbed his 3-year-old daughter to death and injured his other daughter, police say. The Longwood Police Department said in a news release that an arrest warrant was issued for Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, for first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his toddler daughter to death and injured another on Thursday.
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

1 man dies, 1 man hospitalized in Seminole County crash, FHP says

A 66-year-old man died and a 36-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Seminole County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the 36-year-old man was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette south on Sanford Avenue near Old Western Trail when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a culvert.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man arrested for operating gambling business disguised as clothing store, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County man was arrested Wednesday for operating a covert fish games café, deputies said. Ralph McNish, 46, was charged with 16 counts of violating Marion County ordinance that bans the management, possession or use of simulated gambling devices for commercial purposes according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Georgia man found dead in Davenport sparks investigation, deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A man whose body was found in Davenport Thursday has sparked an investigation into the homicide, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they found the man — identified as 22-year-old Jeremiah Brown of Georgia — “unresponsive” near Westside Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Parkway Boulevard.
DAVENPORT, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies on the lookout for credit card thief

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a credit card thief who got a bargain for his stolen buck. Deputies are looking for a man they say found someone’s card and treated himself to merchandise at Hibbett Sports on Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Van crashes into home in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating after a van drove into a home Thursday night. It’s unclear if anyone was injured after a van drove through the front windows of the home. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Implied he had a weapon': Daytona Beach Police search for convenience store robber

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies are attempting to identify a man who robbed a convenience store at Daytona Beach - the man claimed he had a weapon on him. The Daytona Beach Police released a video on Twitter this afternoon of a man going into a convenience store and pointing his hand, covered in a black plastic bag, toward the cashier. The cashier assumed a weapon was under the plastic bag and complied with the man's orders, based on video footage.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
168K+
Followers
117K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy