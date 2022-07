NFL and Packers Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler has his next business venture laid out, and it involves basketball in Milwaukee. In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Butler made his wishes known that he would like to own a WNBA franchise. He says it will likely be a two-year process as he rounds up investors and develops a marketing plan for the potential franchise. The article cites Butler's new HOF status and the recent success of the Bucks as two reasons why now may be the time to start the effort.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO