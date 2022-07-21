ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian on Ash Street

By Kristen Nielsen
 3 days ago

Erie Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver who reportedly fled the scene.

The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 700 block of Ash Street. According to Erie Police, one person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police seek answers following recent string of suspected arson incidents in Titusville

There’s no word on a suspect at this time.

