Driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian on Ash Street

Erie Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver who reportedly fled the scene.

The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 700 block of Ash Street. According to Erie Police, one person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on a suspect at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.