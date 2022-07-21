Missionary rescued after he was captured by Russian soldiers

A Ukrainian teenager is being hailed as a hero after he used a toy drone to spot an advancing column of Russian soldiers headed towards capital Kyiv and alerted the military.Andrii Pokrasa, the 15-year-old skateboarder, spotted the light of Russian military vehicles with his toy drone device.He had been called upon by the Ukrainian military to help due to his experience with such devices, reported the Telegraph.“He was the only one who was experienced with drones in that region,” Yurii Kasjanov, the commander of the armed forces’ unmanned reconnaissance section, was quoted as saying. “He’s a real hero, a...
