The Wisconsin Department Of Natural Resources warns residents of increased bear encounters this summer. If you spend any time on the internet or social media, I'm sure you have noticed there have been a lot of videos posted featuring strange animal sightings in Wisconsin. I'm talking about the ones you don't expect to see there, especially in the southern part of the state. There's been bobcats, cougars, and bears to just name a few. It seems like for the last couple of years, these kinds of animals have become much braver and wandering closer to humans to find food.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO