Looking for a cool treat for yourself, a party, or the grandkids? Strawberry and chocolate frozen yogurt bark is perfect for kids and adults alike – a delicious and healthy sweet treat, for snack or dessert. The easy recipe makes it ideal for engaging with grandkids in the kitchen, too!

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.

Carolyn Casner, EatingWell

Carolyn Casner is a contributor to EatingWell, a magazine and website devoted to healthy eating as a way of life. Online at www.eatingwell.com.