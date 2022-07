Simply put, Leah Pruett is a badass. And not just because of her drag racing accolades. Having competed in the the NHRA since 2013, the 34-year-old Redlands, California native has 10 Top Fuel wins, three Pro Mod wins, and three Factory Stock Showdown wins. Pruett, who is also the only female champion in the history of the Factory Stock Showdown class, is as tough as they come. During the second round of eliminations at the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals back on October 4, 2020, she withstood a crash that would probably cause most pros to call it quits for good.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO