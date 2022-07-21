Rangers' Corey Seager: Sitting Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within 19 games of .500. It was Chicago’s first series sweep of the season and first three-game sweep in Philadelphia since July 25-27, 2000. “It feels nice to put some wins together,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Pretty good all-around team win. Sweeps are hard.” Garrett Stubbs homered for the Phillies, who failed to gain ground in the NL wild-card race against the lowly Cubs. Only the Reds, Athletics and Nationals entered the day with fewer wins than Chicago.
Grisham was removed in the eighth inning of Saturday's game against the Mets after falling to the ground in a collision at first base. His back locked up, and he may be held out of Sunday's contest as a result, according to the Associated Press. In the top of the...
Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Rockies. Taylor missed three weeks with a concussion but returned to action for Milwaukee on Friday, and he'll take a seat Sunday after going 2-for-9 with an RBI and three strikeouts in the past two games. Jonathan Davis will man center field and bat ninth.
The Los Angeles Lakers face a tough set of circumstances ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They’ve tried to find a solution to their Russell Westbrook problem, but their efforts haven’t panned out. Until the Lakers are willing to part with future draft capital to dump Westbrook’s contract,...
The Green Bay Packers made some quiet moves in regards to their front office staff on Friday. The most notable move was the promotion of Co-Director of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan to the role of Vice President of Player Personnel. Sullivan held his co-director position for each of the last four seasons in Green Bay. The former college receiver first joined the Packers in 2003 as an intern during the team's training camp.
Rodriguez was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez was scratched moments before first pitch with no explanation. Dylan Moore took over in center field and will hit ninth in the lineup.
Pratto was called up from Triple-A Omaha and will start Friday against the Rays, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. After being sent down to Triple-A on Sunday, Pratto will return to the big leagues ahead of the Royals' first series of the second half. The 23-year-old will replace Edward Olivares (quadriceps) on the active roster after Olivares was placed on the 10-day injured list. Pratto is starting at first base and batting seventh against Tampa Bay.
Stefanic is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus Atlanta. Stefanic will be on the bench for the second time in three games to start the second half of the season after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss. Luis Rengifo will slide over to second base while Andrew Velazquez enters the lineup at shortstop and bats ninth in the series finale.
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following his start Saturday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino pitched four innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in a no-decision versus the Royals. The right-hander will now head to Durham to open a roster spot for Jeffrey Springs (leg) to return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's series finale. Patino owns a 6.75 ERA over three starts with the Rays this season and will look to get back into a groove in Triple-A.
Peterson (elbow) will likely be sidelined until at least the end of August, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Peterson has been dealing with his elbow injury for approximately three weeks, and he'll require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Counsell said that a return at the end of August is "optimistic," so it's possible that the 32-year-old will be unavailable until sometime in September. Mike Brosseau will likely see an uptick in playing time at third base behind Luis Urias over the next few weeks.
Perez was designated for assignment Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Perez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 15 and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster to make way for the activation of Greg Allen (hamstring). Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman will remain the top options behind the dish in Pittsburgh.
Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Milwaukee on Saturday that includes incentives and club options for 2028 and 2029. Much like the extension Freddy Peralta signed a couple years ago, this contract will provide Ashby some financial certainty and it presumably has team-friendly terms if Ashby pitches to his potential. The electric southpaw has had some high points and some struggles this season, but he is well rested after the break and is scheduled to start Monday at home against the Rockies.
Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
Happy Friday, everyone. The Bengals were one of several teams to announce new alternative helmets today (more on that below), so of course John Breech needed to call in sick and hustle to his nearest apparel dealer. That's why you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL as we enter the weekend.
Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
Robert (head) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Robert has been sidelined with lightheadedness since July 15, and he's still dealing with the issue following the All-Star break. While the outfielder will need at least a week and a half to recover, manager Tony La Russa hopes Robert will be able to return to action by the start of the team's series against the Athletics that begins July 29.
Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back spasms, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Mish says that he doesn't think the back injury is a season ender, but it has certainly bothered Soler for good chunks of the year. Soler is hitting .207/.295/.400 with 13 home runs in 72 games, failing to duplicate his strong play in the second half of last season with Atlanta. Luke Williams is starting in left field Saturday and former top pick JJ Bleday joined the big club to take Soler's roster spot.
Devers isn't starting Saturday against Toronto, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Devers started Friday against the Blue Jays and went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout. He'll get a breather while Jeter Downs starts at the hot corner with Yolmer Sanchez taking over at second base.
