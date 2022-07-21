Tigers' Garrett Hill: Called up for start Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within 19 games of .500. It was Chicago’s first series sweep of the season and first three-game sweep in Philadelphia since July 25-27, 2000. “It feels nice to put some wins together,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Pretty good all-around team win. Sweeps are hard.” Garrett Stubbs homered for the Phillies, who failed to gain ground in the NL wild-card race against the lowly Cubs. Only the Reds, Athletics and Nationals entered the day with fewer wins than Chicago.
Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
Grisham was removed in the eighth inning of Saturday's game against the Mets after falling to the ground in a collision at first base. His back locked up, and he may be held out of Sunday's contest as a result, according to the Associated Press. In the top of the...
Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Rockies. Taylor missed three weeks with a concussion but returned to action for Milwaukee on Friday, and he'll take a seat Sunday after going 2-for-9 with an RBI and three strikeouts in the past two games. Jonathan Davis will man center field and bat ninth.
Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
Pratto was called up from Triple-A Omaha and will start Friday against the Rays, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. After being sent down to Triple-A on Sunday, Pratto will return to the big leagues ahead of the Royals' first series of the second half. The 23-year-old will replace Edward Olivares (quadriceps) on the active roster after Olivares was placed on the 10-day injured list. Pratto is starting at first base and batting seventh against Tampa Bay.
Rodriguez was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Rodriguez was scratched moments before first pitch with no explanation. Dylan Moore took over in center field and will hit ninth in the lineup.
Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Friday's 5-1 win over the Giants. Bellinger delivered the biggest hit of the game, an eighth-inning grand slam to give the Dodgers the lead for good. This was his first homer since July 1, and he's batting a meager .204 (11-for-54) this month. The outfielder owns a .208/.270/.381 slash line with 12 long balls, 35 RBI, 45 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 86 contests. Despite the poor ratios, the 27-year-old should continue to see mostly steady playing time in center field.
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following his start Saturday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino pitched four innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in a no-decision versus the Royals. The right-hander will now head to Durham to open a roster spot for Jeffrey Springs (leg) to return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's series finale. Patino owns a 6.75 ERA over three starts with the Rays this season and will look to get back into a groove in Triple-A.
Meyers was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent elbow injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers was hit in the elbow by a pitch in the top of the ninth inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-3 with a double. It's not yet clear whether the 26-year-old will be forced to miss additional time.
Matz left Saturday's start against the Reds in the sixth inning after he rolled his right ankle, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Matz rolled his right ankle trying to field a ball at first base with one out in the sixth inning Saturday against the Reds, forcing him to exit the contest early. Making his first start after being activated from the 15-day injured list July 17, the left-hander pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven before exiting. Junior Fernandez replaced him on the mound and Matz can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
Bradley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 28-5 loss to the Blue Jays. The long ball was only the second of the season for Bradley, who has struggled to deliver fantasy-relevant numbers despite holding down a near-everyday role for much of the season. In addition to his limited power production, Bradley has supplied two stolen bases, 27 RBI and 17 runs while batting a meager .203 across 83 games this season.
Peterson (elbow) will likely be sidelined until at least the end of August, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Peterson has been dealing with his elbow injury for approximately three weeks, and he'll require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Counsell said that a return at the end of August is "optimistic," so it's possible that the 32-year-old will be unavailable until sometime in September. Mike Brosseau will likely see an uptick in playing time at third base behind Luis Urias over the next few weeks.
Perez was designated for assignment Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Perez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 15 and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster to make way for the activation of Greg Allen (hamstring). Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman will remain the top options behind the dish in Pittsburgh.
Goldschmidt, who is starting at first base Sunday versus the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game set against the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Goldschmidt has homered in three straight games and...
Moore (undisclosed injury) plans to report to training camp this week, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. Moore was a potential hold out from training camp as he decided not to participate in OTAs as he wants a contract extension prior to the 2022 season. He missed some time in mandatory minicamp in June due to an undisclosed injury, but it's not thought to be serious or may have been related to his contract negotiations.
