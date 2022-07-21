Yankees' Domingo German: Set to start Game 2 of twin bill
CBS Sports
3 days ago
The Yankees plan to activate German (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Astros, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. Jordan Montgomery will take...
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not starting in Friday's contest against the Baltimore Orioles. Hicks will rest in Baltimore after Aaron Judge was positioned in center, Giancarlo Stanton was picked as New York's designated hitter, and Joey Gallo was started in left. According to Baseball Savant on 178...
The New York Yankees have been the best team in baseball for majority of the 2022 MLB season. But they got their crown rocked in their two-game series against the Houston Astros. The two top teams in the American League played each other in a double-header, with the Astros coming...
Early Friday morning, Juan Soto shared a tweet from MLB legend Derek Jeter, but then quickly deleted it. It read “Loyalty one way is stupidity,” and coincided with the second episode of ESPN’s documentary series on the Yankees great, The Captain. The quote from Jeter is telling...
Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
Grisham was removed in the eighth inning of Saturday's game against the Mets after falling to the ground in a collision at first base. His back locked up, and he may be held out of Sunday's contest as a result, according to the Associated Press. In the top of the...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within 19 games of .500. It was Chicago’s first series sweep of the season and first three-game sweep in Philadelphia since July 25-27, 2000. “It feels nice to put some wins together,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Pretty good all-around team win. Sweeps are hard.” Garrett Stubbs homered for the Phillies, who failed to gain ground in the NL wild-card race against the lowly Cubs. Only the Reds, Athletics and Nationals entered the day with fewer wins than Chicago.
Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
Michael King, one of the Yankees' best relievers, has suffered a fractured elbow on his right pitching arm. This devastating injury will see King miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The 27-year-old closer was in the midst of his best MLB season by far, notching a 6-3 record behind...
On Friday, According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, reported that New York Yankees star Michael King has a fractured right elbow. Sherman: "Michael King has a fracture in his right elbow, according to sources. Devastating to him and the Yankees. He along with Holmes have been the Yankee best relievers."
It appears that the New York Yankees will be without one of their top relief pitchers for the remainder of the 2022 MLB season. Michael King left Friday night’s 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the eighth inning. After throwing a pitch to Ramon Urias, a visibly frustrated King immediately walked off the mound in clear discomfort and was removed from the game.
The Mets announced Friday night, while Max Scherzer was being outdueled by Yu Darvish, that they had acquired Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach for reliever Colin Holderman. Vogelbach brings some needed pop to the New York lineup, and while his 12 home runs don’t jump off the stat sheet, the...
Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Rockies. Taylor missed three weeks with a concussion but returned to action for Milwaukee on Friday, and he'll take a seat Sunday after going 2-for-9 with an RBI and three strikeouts in the past two games. Jonathan Davis will man center field and bat ninth.
Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
Pratto was called up from Triple-A Omaha and will start Friday against the Rays, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. After being sent down to Triple-A on Sunday, Pratto will return to the big leagues ahead of the Royals' first series of the second half. The 23-year-old will replace Edward Olivares (quadriceps) on the active roster after Olivares was placed on the 10-day injured list. Pratto is starting at first base and batting seventh against Tampa Bay.
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following his start Saturday against the Royals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino pitched four innings, surrendering three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out three in a no-decision versus the Royals. The right-hander will now head to Durham to open a roster spot for Jeffrey Springs (leg) to return from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's series finale. Patino owns a 6.75 ERA over three starts with the Rays this season and will look to get back into a groove in Triple-A.
Peterson (elbow) will likely be sidelined until at least the end of August, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Peterson has been dealing with his elbow injury for approximately three weeks, and he'll require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Counsell said that a return at the end of August is "optimistic," so it's possible that the 32-year-old will be unavailable until sometime in September. Mike Brosseau will likely see an uptick in playing time at third base behind Luis Urias over the next few weeks.
Perez was designated for assignment Friday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Perez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 15 and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster to make way for the activation of Greg Allen (hamstring). Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman will remain the top options behind the dish in Pittsburgh.
Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Milwaukee on Saturday that includes incentives and club options for 2028 and 2029. Much like the extension Freddy Peralta signed a couple years ago, this contract will provide Ashby some financial certainty and it presumably has team-friendly terms if Ashby pitches to his potential. The electric southpaw has had some high points and some struggles this season, but he is well rested after the break and is scheduled to start Monday at home against the Rockies.
Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
Comments / 0