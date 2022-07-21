ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

43% of Americans plan to go into debt soon, even as it gets more expensive

By Kaitlyn Koterbski
Fortune
 3 days ago
Credit card debt has a hold on 70% of Americans. Experts weigh in on how to pay off the debt. C.J. Burton—Getty Images

The cost of borrowing is increasing, but Americans aren’t slowing down their spending.

Forty-three percent of Americans expect to take on new debt in the next six months, according to a new LendingTree survey that polled over 1,000 U.S. consumers. But Americans aren’t spending frivolously: most are going into debt over necessities like a house or car (30%), unexpected emergencies (26%), and healthcare expenses (25%).

It’s not good timing. The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in an attempt to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s. Lenders raised their rates as well, making borrowing more expensive in an attempt to halt Americans' extra spending.

This means that those who don’t plan to curb spending could face a higher credit card bill in the next half of the year if they carry a month-to-month credit balance. It may take one to two billing cycles to see the effect of the increase in the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), which is the yearly interest rate paid by consumers, reports LendingTree’s chief credit analyst Matt Schulz.

Millennials (56%) and Gen Zers (55%) expect to take on more debt in the second half of 2022 than older consumers, the survey found. Less than half (41%) of Gen Xers expect to accumulate debt, and only 21% of baby boomers do. This generational gap could be due to a fifth of Gen Zers taking on student loans in the fall semester.

But student debt only accounts for 20% of debt owned by Americans, according to the survey. Credit card debt is the largest debt category at 70%, but it often has high interest rates and low minimum payments, causing Americans to shell out a lot of interest over time.

Consider a balance of $5,000 on a credit card with 18% interest and a minimum payment of $100. By making only the minimum monthly payment, it would take seven years and 10 months to pay off the balance and an additional $4,311.11 in interest.

The interest payment nearly doubles the amount owed to credit lenders. That's likely why only 23% of Americans surveyed say they choose to tackle debt by only paying the minimum balance.

Almost half of respondents preferred sticking to a strict budget to avoid paying high interest. Over a third say they put all of their extra funds towards paying down their debt, also known as the debt avalanche repayment method.

When paying down debt, experts say starting with a budget can help you gain a handle on your household finances. Once you know how much money is coming in and out, you can start setting aside funds for savings and eliminating debt. But it's also important to surround yourself with a support system because frankly “paying down debt sucks,” says Schulz.

Borrowers can avoid falling into debt over the next six months by budgeting for emergency expenses, waiting to take on new debt like a car or mortgage loan, and continuing to pay off credit card bills in full each month. Breaking a debt cycle can be difficult, but it is not impossible.

Comments / 18

YO Q
2d ago

It's like this. Mind over matter 💯. Check people, around you bout over spending. Generally speaking, your wife, kids, other family members. What you won't miss. You won't spend the extra money 💰💲. It's really is F' up out here right‼️Peeps, have to be more realistic, about how you handle your funds 💯. We all can't have the latest Jordans, or have big screen tvs in every room 💯I can't picture myself paying a car note $700-$1,000 a month 🤔🤔. Not even to keep my job‼️

Reply
9
MarkM
2d ago

I haven't seen so many new vehicles bought in the past 2 years in my life. Corona was hitting hard, but it didn't seem to stop people. Seems like when the checks started coming in people bought expensive things. Strange.

Reply
9
Amy Gee
2d ago

this only works if you keep your income higher than your expenses and the income can keep up with the outside forces that increase the expenses. it's not always as easy as it sounds when expenses keep increasing and the income isn't

Reply
7
Fortune

Poor Americans have just 6 months before their savings run out, top economist Mark Zandi says

Poor Americans have just 6 months before their savings run out, top economist Mark Zandi says

Inflation is starting to chip away at Americans' historic pandemic-era savings, and economists warn that some households are set to be harder hit than others. It's no surprise who's hurting the most: the poor. What may be a surprise is just how little time they have.
GOBankingRates

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Here's How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can't access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Millennials are the reason you're paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Soaring inflation is hitting everyone's wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

