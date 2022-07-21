ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Youth Basketball Referee Sucker Punches Parent After Coach Initiates On Court Brawl

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsLCi_0gnfhGZe00

We’ve all at least competed in, or watched a little league baseball, basketball, or football game, and saw a parent absolutely go bonkers on an official or coach.

You know, little Jimmy struck out looking for the 50th time of the season, and dad is up in the stands is absolutely losing it on the umpire for calling it a strike.

We see situations like this all too often, and it’s a bad look for the parents and embarrassing as hell for the kid.

However, this might be the first time I’ve seen an official actually fight back in a youth sports game… in fact, he threw the first punch.

At an AAU basketball game at the OKC Center in Edmond, Oklahoma, you can see a coach is extremely heated after a “bad call” from the referee, so he walks out to half court and gets in his face. Maybe gives him a little bit of headbutt (it’s hard to tell).

The ref isn’t having any of it an immediately throws a punch at the coach… all hell ensues.

For the most part, just about everybody was trying to break it up, and get the coaches, parents and referees separated, however one dad ended up eating a big ol’ sucker punch from the other referee.

On the other angle you can see a man, who appears to be a parent, grab the ref who threw the first punch to hold him back, but things turn south and those two start squaring up to throw punches.

And once he does, the other referee runs over out of nowhere and punches him straight across his head, knocking him out cold.

Nevertheless, it looks like refs are officially getting sick of being attacked verbally and physically while doing their job.

That being said… on-court brawls in front of these kids is never the answer.

Remember folks… THIS ISN’T THE NBA… your kid probably sucks, and even if he doesn’t, he’s not gonna make it to the NBA or probably even a D-1 NCAA school.

It’s not worth going to jail over…

Comments / 33

Veejay
2d ago

SMH! Why were the parents on the court in the first place? If you dont like what is going on take your kid off the court and leave. That simple.

Reply
7
Joplin Scott
3d ago

The tragedy is we've become accustomed to violence being part of the solution instead of part of the problem.😔

Reply
12
The Greek
3d ago

Animals.Great example of sportsmanship

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Shaq on Steph saying 2017 Warriors would beat 2001 Lakers: ‘If they don’t double me, I’m going for 60 without the free throws’

Over the last two decades of NBA basketball, two of the most impressive teams to take the floor have been the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2001. The Warriors were led by the likes of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and the Lakers were, of course, led by Shaquille O’Neal and the late, great Kobe Bryant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Edmond, OK
Basketball
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Aau Basketball#Youth Sports#Nba#Little League Baseball#Aau
fadeawayworld.net

Jerry West Destroys JJ Redick For His 'Plumbers And Firemen' Comments On Bob Cousy: "Tell Me What His Career Looked Like... He Averaged 12 Points A Game In The League."

Jerry West is one of the most respected figures around the league, and when he speaks, people listen. West enjoyed a stellar playing career during which he averaged 27 points per game while winning a championship, and he has been arguably the greatest executive the league has ever seen. "The...
NBA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Troubling J.K. Dobbins News

The Baltimore Ravens have a slew of key players on their PUP list as training camp gets underway — including running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL prior to the 2021 NFL season. There was originally optimism that Dobbins would be able to return to the field...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Paolo Banchero utterly cooks Donovan Mitchell in heated pick-up game

Bucket after bucket after bucket. This was what Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was up to in a recent pick-up game. This would not have been noteworthy news under any other circumstance, given how we all know how talented the No. 1 overall pick is. However, the reason why this video has completely blown up on social media is because of the fact that Banchero savagely cooked Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

No. 1 pick signs with Orioles for record money

Jackson Holliday is officially a professional baseball player. The Baltimore Orioles on Sunday selected Holliday with the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft. On Thursday, we learned that he and the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a deal. Holliday is signing for $8.19 million, which is below the $8.84 million MLB has slotted for that spot.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

MLB's second half, racing, soccer lead weekend sports schedule

MIAMI, July 22 (UPI) -- The start of the second half of the MLB regular season and several auto races within the NASCAR and the Formula 1 circuits top the schedule of sports events this weekend. Breaks in the tennis and golf major tournament slates and a calm before the...
MLS
hypebeast.com

Bauer Hockey and OOFOS NEXT GAME Slides Focus on Athlete Recovery

Following the launch of its “Bauer X” streetwear line, Bauer Hockey has turned its focus back on performance through collaboration with active recovery footwear brand OOFOS. Coming together, the duo created the “NEXT GAME” collection centered around enhancing hockey athlete recovery using advanced footwear technologies. Highlighting...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame wins Capital One Trophy for male athletics

From a nice football season to a March Madness run to a College World Series berth, Notre Dame’s male programs had a fine 2021-22 campaign. Now, they’re being rewarded for it. For the second time, Notre Dame has won the Capital One Trophy for the men’s side. It’s also the fourth time a school has been awarded the trophy multiple times. The others are Virginia, Stanford and Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

168K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy