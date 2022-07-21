ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT issues traffic alerts beginning Thursday

 3 days ago
Courtesy Graphic via Texas Department of Transportation

The Texas Department of Transportation issued traffic alerts beginning Thursday, July 21, 2022.

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: Only one westbound main lane I-20 traffic will be open from 7 p.m. Thursday (7-21) to 6 a.m. Friday (7-22) as crew connects main lane detour to north service road. By Friday morning, both lanes of main lane traffic will be shifted to the north service road to allow for the construction of the overpass at CR 1250. The detour is located west of West Loop 250. The detoured main lane traffic will have two lanes of travel on the service roads. A concrete barrier will separate the detoured main lane traffic from a single lane of local traffic on the service roads. These detours are scheduled to last approximately 14 months. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> REEVES COUNTY: Crews will be working on eastbound I-10 just east of the intersections with Highway 190 on Thursday, July 21. Expect lane closures. Please slow down in work zone. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> ECTOR COUNTY: Crews will be sweeping I-20 Thursday and Friday July 21-22). Expect lane closures and delays. Please slow down and give crew room to work. Work to take place in both directions throughout most of county. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> CRANE COUNTY: Crew will be working at intersection of FM 1601 and FM 1233 on Thursday and Friday (July 21-22). Expect lane closures and delays. Avoid area if possible. Please slow down in work zone. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

