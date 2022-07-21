ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden has COVID, White House says

KMOX News Radio
The White House released a statement Thursday morning reporting that President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement says he is experiencing mild symptoms, and that he is fully vaccinated and boosted twice. It adds that he will work in isolation until he tests negative, and has begun treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid.

The President's last test was on Tuesday, which was negative. The White House said it will provide a daily update on the President's condition in the interest of transparency.

POTUS
KMOX News Radio

