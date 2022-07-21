ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Joe Hiti
 3 days ago

According to the White House Press Secretary, President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

The news was shared in a press release on Thursday morning, and in it, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared that the president is fully vaccinated, has received two boosters, and is taking Paxlovid.

Biden will “isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” the press release said.

“Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation,” Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

Biden is now the second president to contract COVID-19, as former President Donald Trump famously contracted the virus in the days leading up to the 2020 election.

The update also shared that Biden will return to work in person once he tests negative for the virus, per CDC guidelines.

