Bravo! Vail Music Festival this week issued the following press release after contract extensions with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic:. Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) is delighted to announce its contract extensions with Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic, who will continue their annual residencies at the Festival through 2024 and 2027, respectively. Additionally, Anne-Marie McDermott – who became the Festival’s third artistic director in 2011 – extends her contract through 2025.

VAIL, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO