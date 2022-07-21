ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

By Louise Ferrer
shefinds
shefinds
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kORh5_0gnfh44B00
Splash News

Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!

In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5kXX_0gnfh44B00

Several sources report that this is probably a sneak peek of what Grande will look like when she takes on her new role in the upcoming Wicked movie. According to a recent article published by Glamour UK, "The grammy award-winning singer touched down in the UK to start rehearsals for her role as Glinda The Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked movie." The outlet adds that "the live-action movie isn't set to be released until Christmas 2024." We've definitely still got plenty of waiting to do, but that's all good because we're all pretty excited for her character!

As reported by E! News, Grande will be working alongside Cynthia Erivo who will play as Elphaba and that "Ariana's post comes over eight months after it was first announced that she and Cynthia had been cast in the film back in November."

Can't wait to see them both on the big screen!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Cynthia Erivo
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicked#Christmas#Glamour#Thank U
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Wears Nothing But A Towel To Show Off Her Morning Skincare Routine

Selena Gomez doesn’t have to do much to get the maximum in attention. The Wizards of Waverly Place star, 29, took to TikTok on Tuesday, July 19 in nothing but a white towel to show off her skincare routine — but it doesn’t appear to us that the natural beauty needs one! In the video, the stunning songstress was seen addressing the mirror after a shower, wearing a white towel around her body, and another one in her hair. Morning routine before make up!” she captioned the clip, tagging @Rare Beauty. It already has 1.2M likes.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Amal Clooney Stuns In Ostrich Feather Dress Holding Hands With George In Lake Como: Photos

Anchors away! Amal Clooney and George Clooney are the epitome of relationship goals as they were spotted docking a boat to enjoy a dinner date at a luxury hotel in Italy on Friday, July 15. Talk about the life! The gorgeous couple stepped off a yacht to make their way into the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in their hometown of Lake Como. Rocking a fabulous white frock. Amal stole the spotlight as she held hands with the dashing actor, who was dressed in a gray suit.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
3K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy