Your Jaw Will Drop When You See Ariana Grande's Shocking Transformation Ahead Of New 'Wicked' Role—We've Never Seen Her Like This!

Splash News

Ariana Grande just got a hair makeover and she looks absolutely gorgeous!

In an Instagram story uploaded on July 14, the 29-year-old singer shared a photo of herself with producer-songwriters Ilya Salamanzadeh and Savan Kotecha. Based on the pic, the Thank U, Next singer was seen sporting her signature high ponytail but this time, she now has platinum blonde hair! Check it out:

Several sources report that this is probably a sneak peek of what Grande will look like when she takes on her new role in the upcoming Wicked movie. According to a recent article published by Glamour UK, "The grammy award-winning singer touched down in the UK to start rehearsals for her role as Glinda The Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked movie." The outlet adds that "the live-action movie isn't set to be released until Christmas 2024." We've definitely still got plenty of waiting to do, but that's all good because we're all pretty excited for her character!

As reported by E! News, Grande will be working alongside Cynthia Erivo who will play as Elphaba and that "Ariana's post comes over eight months after it was first announced that she and Cynthia had been cast in the film back in November."

Can't wait to see them both on the big screen!