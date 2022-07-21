North Side traffic conversion project complete

A $3.2 million traffic conversion project on the city's North Side is complete.

Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday evening, Allegheny Circle on the North Side will officially be open to two-way traffic.

For more than 50 years the North, East, South and West parts of the circle operated as a four-lane, 1-way road.

Max Pipman with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side welcomes the two-way conversion

“We’re really excited to see the project get completed. We think there is going to be a benefit for our visitors, our staff, everyone who comes to the campus.”

The project includes upgrades to traffic signals and other modifications to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

