Pittsburgh, PA

North Side traffic conversion project complete

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OP8Yt_0gnfge1p00

A $3.2 million traffic conversion project on the city's North Side is complete.

Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday evening, Allegheny Circle on the North Side will officially be open to two-way traffic.

For more than 50 years the North, East, South and West parts of the circle operated as a four-lane, 1-way road.

Max Pipman with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh on the North Side welcomes the two-way conversion

“We’re really excited to see the project get completed. We think there is going to be a benefit for our visitors, our staff, everyone who comes to the campus.”

The project includes upgrades to traffic signals and other modifications to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Comments / 0

 

CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Night Market expands vendor, music space

The Greensburg Night Market is expanding from three to four blocks of vendors and live music beginning Thursday. In its fourth year, the city’s extended evenings of shopping, food and entertainment — from 5:30 to 9 p.m. — already tripled in size in April, at the start of the current season. The event along Pennsylvania Avenue grew from one to three blocks, which are limited to pedestrian traffic during the occasion.
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Bikers To Gather In Downtown; Ride Will Travel Through Main Street

Drivers in the City of Butler could see some delays this evening as motorcycles invade downtown. It’s the kickoff event for Butler Bikes and BBQ, as bikers will be gathering around 5 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church parking lot. The motorcyclists will then begin their kickoff ride through...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lightning strikes home in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A home was struck by lightning in Brighton Heights, catching it on fire.The couple living inside told KDKA they just bought the house along Gerber Avenue and were hosting a housewarming party when the storm hit around three this afternoon."We were standing in the garage, checking over supplies, and before I could even have the first drink or welcome someone, we saw the lightning, it shocked us. But we didn't know it hit the house and just thought it was pretty close," homeowner Blake Lewis said.The homeowners said they were able to grab their pets and get out safely.
PITTSBURGH, PA
