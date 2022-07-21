Caring for cavies

SIDNEY — The annual Junior Fair King and Queen Contest helps kick off the 2022 Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 24. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the free entertainment tent. • Spencer Yinger, 18, son of Jake and Breezy Yinger, of Jackson Center. He is a 2022 graduate of Jackson Center High School and Upper Valley Career Center, Piqua. Yinger started his junior fair career in Cloverbuds and has been showing swine since he was old enough with Progress Livestock and switched to Jackson Center FFA in the eighth grade. He was a member of the varsity soccer team for four years and a member of the track and field team for four years. He is a member of the National Honor Society.

