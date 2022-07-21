Caring for cavies

BROOKVILLE — Jeremy Woodall, a Greenville High School alum, grew up in a very musical family, with all of his siblings playing multiple instruments. “My first instrument was the drum set, which I started playing at age 12. My younger brother, Ben, was a piano player, and he and I played together at church and in a band that recorded several albums and toured fairly locally,” Woodall said. “In college I played guitar and began learning piano. I played professionally for many years after marriage, and even taught at the Sweetwater Music Academy in Fort Wayne.”
