ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway County, AR

Heat Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected Sunday. * WHERE...Benton, Carroll, Washington AR and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Hot Spring; Lincoln; Ouachita; Pike SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 482 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND DALLAS DESHA DREW HOT SPRING LINCOLN OUACHITA PIKE
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy