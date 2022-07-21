Pizza delivery box transporting meth busts multi-state dealer from NC

An employee cuts a slice of pizza (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images).

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The saying “pizza is a way of life” took on a whole new meaning for one Kinston man who will now spend the next 15 years in prison after trafficking methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Onslow County Sheriff’s Detectives arranged a controlled purchase of 449 grams of meth for $6500 from 36-year-old Jerrell Taylor.

A “middleman” arrived on a motorcycle carrying a pizza box that contained the meth, as well as the address of Taylor’s house. After the deal, the “middleman” met Taylor, which was observed by detectives, who then stopped both people. Taylor was found to be in possession of money from the sale.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Detectives further opened an investigation into Taylor who was found to be tied to more methamphetamine sales from his home dating back to 2018.

“The investigation revealed that from December 2018 until his arrest, Taylor was involved in the receipt and distribution of more than 18 kilograms of methamphetamine,” court documents said.

Court documents also confirmed that Taylor fled from North Carolina to Las Vegas once the federal investigation began.

“Taylor was supplied methamphetamine from California…(and had it) sent to addresses in Kinston and New Bern. Taylor also had various people wire drug proceeds back to California,” court documents said.

Additionally, Taylor had an accomplice by the name of Carlos Green, who “received several packages of meth from the same source in California” and “was also involved in the distribution of heroin and cocaine in New Bern and Beaufort.”

Taylor was eventually arrested in Las Vegas in April 2020 and pleaded guilty in July 2021.

He is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Additionally, Green was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and multiple drug trafficking charges in September of 2020, court documents said. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this year.