First Basin requests donations for Rainbow Room back-to-school drive

By Odessa American
 3 days ago

First Basin announced via press release that there is still time to contribute to the seventh annual “Back to School” donation drive, benefiting children of the Rainbow Room of the Permian Basin.

Though West Texans are in the middle of summer, First Basin wants to ensure area children are prepared with the necessary school supplies for the 2022-23 school year.

First Basin is requesting monetary donations be made at any FBCU location in Midland, Odessa or Andrews or via member transfer to account number 80001-02. Donations will be accepted through July 27.

To date, First Basin Credit Union and our members have raised $2,031. All donations collected will be presented at 11 a.m. July 29 to the Rainbow Room located at 2525 N. Grandview Avenue.

The Rainbow Room works with Child Protective Services to assist foster children, and all other children involved in CPS care, throughout Midland, Odessa, Andrews and surrounding counties.

First Basin believes every child deserves an opportunity to have the supplies they need to be prepared, successful and confident in school. For this reason, First Basin and it’s more than 25,000 members are committed to supporting the Rainbow Room.

IN THIS ARTICLE
