Luzerne County, PA

Escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina.

According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Sunday morning.

The task force states Vargo and his girlfriend, Amanda Mae Saxer were found in the Barefoot Landing area near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Woman’s missing son found in retention pond, dies at hospital: CMPD

DA Sam Sanguedolce states in part regarding Vargo’s capture:

Their flight nearly 700 miles from facing their charges shows both their determination to avoid his charges. Now that they forced our taxpayers to fund their return to our jurisdiction, our office will be calling on the court to hold them without bail until their fate is decided by a jury. Clearly, they cannot be trusted to appear to answer for their charges.”

Sam Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney

Vargo was sent to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

Saxer will face hindering apprehension charges related to this escape and she also is being housed at this facility in South Carolina.

