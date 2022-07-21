ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

IC3PEAKs show in Atlanta, GA Oct 19, 2022 – presale code

Cover picture for the articleA IC3PEAK pre-sale password is now available!! During this special presale period you have got a tremendous opportunity...

Vibe

Akon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To Atlanta

Grammy-nominated artist and producer Akon has partnered with Color of Change to bring the Jollof, Music & Food Festival to Atlanta through his project Akon Lighting Africa. On Saturday (July 23), the one-day event will feature Afrobeat and Caribbean DJs, a Jollof contest judged by Akon and other influential cultural tastemakers, live music performances, food, art, dancing, and more. Piedmont Park will host the event with a portion of the proceeds going towards Akon Lighting Africa – a project started in 2014 to provide electricity by solar energy in Africa.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Outkast’s Big Boi To Headline This Epic Festival Dedicated To All Things Atlanta

This monumental music festival is about to celebrate all things Atlanta, with a full day of fun scheduled at this historic Pratt Pullman District this August. The Atlanta Sport and Social Club have announced the 404 Festival, a community event dedicated to inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the city of Atlanta, its unique culture, and all that comes with it.
ATLANTA, GA
News Talk 1490

Rapper Lil Baby, Entrepreneur Lemont Bradley Lead Job Creation Initiative For Young Adults In Atlanta

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beyond the stage, Atlanta-bred rapper Lil Baby has been a driving force of community empowerment in his hometown. For his latest social impact project, the Grammy award-winning star—whose real name is Dominique Jones—is putting the focus on creating job opportunities in his city, WGCL-TV reported.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Fine Wine Series brings Wine and R&B festival to Atlanta

The Fine Wine series is bringing their R&B and Wine festival to Piedmont Park. This is exciting because this is the first time it’s being held in Atlanta. The event is known for “creating a lively, luxurious atmosphere for young professionals to mingle, learn about and enjoy wine, all while grooving to R&B music that has been–and continues to be the soundtrack of their lives.” This is a unique opportunity to enjoy good music, network, and even learn about the wine you love so much.
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Lil Baby And Atlanta Businessman Team Up To Provide Jobs For Teens And Young Adults

Click here to read the full article. Lil Baby has teamed with an Atlanta business owner to give young people in his hometown new employment opportunities. The “Emotionally Scarred” rapper joined forces with Lemont Bradley, the owner of Auto Spa Bistro, Clutch Restaurant, and Eco Car Spa to make it all happen. The program brings 100 jobs to teenagers and adults up to age 21 in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to a press release, Lil Baby and Lemont Bradley have wanted to collaborate for years to impact the community, More from VIBE.comLil Baby Liberates Himself In Amazon Prime Teaser For 'Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby'Lil Baby...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival returns 2022

ATLANTA — Atlantans can enjoy a sweet event this weekend. The Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is back for the 12th year on Saturday with sweet, cold treats from local vendors. Here's everything you need to know:. What is the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival?. This cool event was first held...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Buford Highway | Best Food in Atlanta, Georgia | International Restaurants Review

We visited the thriving southern city of Atlanta to discover what foods it had to offer. We visited Buford Highway and dined at Las Delicias de la Abuela, Sweet Hut, Quoc Huong, El Taco Veloz, Northern China Eatery, Yet Tuh, Mamak, and Matcha Cafe Maiko. It wasn't the glitz we were after. We knew that Anthony Bourdain asked famed southern chef Sean Brock, "What was the best thing about Atlanta?" And he quickly responded, “Buford Highway is pretty badass”. So, we headed to the eight-mile stretch of road that runs northeast from Atlanta to Doraville - a place where much of the world is well represented. It encompasses a c-note of international restaurants - many of which have gained high acclaim.
ATLANTA, GA
24hip-hop.com

RealGreatStyles – The Atlanta Guy Who Made It Big In The Entertainment Industry

There has been a growth of several marketing agencies that have proven to deliver results to their clients in a short span of time. They have a unique approach to managing the specific demands of their clients that makes their product worthwhile for their customers to ponder upon. Many marketing companies that work for the entertainment industry by making flashy graphic-rich intro videos have also flourished in recent times. They have grown on the back of the growing niche of social media networks that allow people to generate their own brands across different countries.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Lasting Restaurant Trends in 2022 in Cobb County

[This is the latest of Brian Benefield’s Second Helpings columns, highlighting food in Cobb County. To read more of his reviews, follow this link]. Covid-19 has affected many businesses in the last few years, but the restaurant industry has been hit with Hulk-like force. People who choose this business as their life’s work are crafty and intelligent, and the pandemic brought out their ingenuity to the fullest.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

8 shot at NW Atlanta gas station

Police said the drive-by shooting happened at around midnight. The shooting victims were hospitalized, two with critical injuries.
ATLANTA, GA

