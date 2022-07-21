ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Man charged with DUI after woman loses unborn child in crash

By Jessica Patterson, Moriah Davis
 3 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is facing DUI charges in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was arrested today, July 20, 2022, on a felony charge of driving under the influence causing death.

Deputies say the head-on crash happened near the 114-mile marker in the Sissonville area on the morning of Monday, July 18, 2022. Authorities say Wickline was traveling north on I-77 when, according to witnesses, his vehicle crossed the median and went into the path of oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes and collided with another vehicle.

Police: Mother put newborn inside backpack in crawlspace by open window

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to an area medical center after telling responders she was concerned about her unborn child. Deputies say a doctor then “confirmed the death of the fetus.”

The sheriff’s office says Wickline allegedly showed signs of impairment at the scene. Deputies say he told allegedly told them he believed he was traveling on I-64 when he “fell asleep.” Deputies also say Wickline claimed he had had his cruise control set to 70 mph at the time of the crash.

Wickline was taken to a medical center to be treated for his injuries, and a blood draw was conducted. According to the sheriff’s office, the sample was sent to the West Virginia State Police Laboratory.

Wickline is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

