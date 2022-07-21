ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Tenille Towness show in Charleston, SC Aug 26, 2022 – presale password

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tenille Townes presale code has been published: For a very limited time you can buy your very own tickets before...

WCBD Count on 2

Peppa Pig live show coming to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to see cheeky children’s character, Peppa Pig, take center stage this fall. Peppa Pig’s Adventure, a live musical, is making a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m. “Come join Peppa on an exciting camping […]
Charleston City Paper

Brack: Old picture opens floodgate of memories

The old color photo arrived without fanfare in an email from a cousin I haven’t seen in a long time. He simply wrote, “Dad scanned many of his old Kodachrome slides. You might find this one interesting.”. Oh yes, I did. My eyes started watering. The photo is...
inspiredbythis.com

Truly A Wedding Like Royalty On King St

With a street name like King St., you know it’s going to be special. Charleston, SC is a beautiful place to host the summer wedding of your dreams, and this couple proved it. This ceremony space. The building windows are a beautiful backdrop to the vows and love between these two. The stunning yellow of the reception venue contrasts perfectly with the details of the wedding. They create the scene for a marvelous party for the bride and groom. The light and brightness of this event is something we’ll be thinking about for a long, long time. Don’t take our word for it…check it out for yourself!
charlestondaily.net

Must See and Do in Charleston, South Carolina – New video with interesting tips

Enjoy this new and quick video from the Traveling Gingerbread with 25 places and things to do in Charleston, South Carolina. Explore some of our favorite alleys, restaurants, breweries, and sites in Charleston, South Carolina. 1. Philadelphia Alley. 2. Historic Charleston. 3. Stoll’s Alley. 4. Old Exchange and Provost...
Tenille Townes
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Announces Two New Promotions

Today, The Beach Company announces two new promotions at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Patrick Seignious was recently promoted to lease administrator at The Beach Company’s downtown headquarters at The Jasper. Patrick joined The Beach Company in 2022 as a property management assistant. Prior to joining The Beach Company, he served in multiple roles at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in the guest services department. Originally from Charleston, S.C., Seignious earned his bachelor's degree in business economics from Wofford College.
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
live5news.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Charleston, Berkeley counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Berkeley and Charleston counties Saturday afternoon. The warning will last till 5:00 p.m. “Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible,” NWS said. “Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines.”. Locations that could see...
Charleston City Paper

Project to alleviate midtown flooding moves forward

The fourth phase of Charleston’s extended project to bring long-awaited relief for midtown flooding will be completed by fall. It is expected to reduce the amount of water on city streets significantly, according to city officials. After years of setbacks, delays and budget overruns, the Spring/Fishburne Drainage Project, kicked...
The Post and Courier

182 Lucca Drive, Summerville, SC 29486

This Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath home sits on a large corner lot in the lovely Woodwinds neighborhood nestled in Cane Bay Plantation. Impeccably maintained you will feel like you are stepping into a new construction home! The first floor features a bright open concept floor plan beautiful lvp flooring throughout office /bonus space with glass French doors and a large primary suite. The spacious primary bath leads to an incredibly large walk in closet. The kitchen is at the heart of the home and features a large island every chefs dream and perfect for entertaining guests. The beautiful quartz countertops make a statement along with the custom backsplash tile. The kitchen leads to the vaulted living room with a gorgeous gas fireplace.
The Post and Courier

Edmund's Oast: Salt chicken

The goal was to create a dish that appears simple on the plate, yet yields a flavor complexity that surprises and delights diners. So when Edmund’s Oast executive chef Bob Cook stumbled upon an old Chinese method of poaching chicken in salted water, he ran with it and developed something that feels both local and exotic all at the same time.
WCBD Count on 2

Dominion Energy customers experience outages amid thunderstorms

UPDATE: Outages have been resolved in north Mount Pleasant as of 4:40 p.m. As of 4:45 p.m., Dominion Energy has reported approximately 3,000 customers without power predominantly in the North Charleston area. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Dominion Energy is monitoring power outages in Mount Pleasant as thunder moves through the area Saturday afternoon. According […]
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting ‘large’ grocery distribution Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene distribution event will happen this Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will give out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, July 23, starting at noon. At the event, students can also register to receive school supplies during CRC’s Massive Back to School Extravaganza. […]
crbjbizwire.com

Knight’s Companies Announces New VP Operations, Knight’s Redi-Mix

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Jeremy Howard joins Knight’s Redi-Mix division as the vice president of operations. He will work with Pete Knight, CEO of Knight’s Companies, as part of the executive team overseeing the operations of the ready mixed concrete division. Howard has over 20 years of experience in the ready-mixed concrete industry, and previously held the position of vice president/general manager for CEMEX/Ready Mix USA, in Atlanta, G.A. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.
WCBD Count on 2

Crews extinguish house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a Saturday evening house fire in West Ashley. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews were on scene at Scharite Street at of 5:30 p.m. CFD said that when crews arrived, they quickly enter the home and extinguished the flames in the...
