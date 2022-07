After a three-year drought of new music, Miya Folick has been trickling out songs this year, purportedly leading up to a new EP, which we now know is called 2007. Its latest single, following “Oh God” and “Ordinary,” is “Nothing To See.” It’s real good. Over steadily strumming guitars, Folick unloads some vivid lyrics about the sad desperation that sometimes follows a breakup. Who among us can’t relate to lyrics about freezing whenever you see the kind of car used to drive or wearing clothes you think might appeal to them?

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO