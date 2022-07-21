ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Rian Bossler
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — The White House announced Thursday that President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement released from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the President is experiencing very mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. Biden has begun taking Paxlovid.

President Biden visit to Wilkes-Barre canceled

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” Jean-Pierre said.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”

