Police investigating road rage incident in northwest OKC

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a road rage incident.

On July 9, Oklahoma City police were called to a gas station parking lot near N.W. 30th and Pennsylvania Ave. following a road rage incident.

Investigators say a man in a white Mercedes got out of his car, assaulted a victim, and produced a gun.

So far, authorities have not been able to identify the alleged suspect.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

KFOR

KFOR

