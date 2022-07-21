ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Cookies are being recalled at Trader Joe's for plastic fragments

By Stephanie Raymond
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4Lbv_0gnfcrOs00

If you've recently bought cookies from Trader Joe's, you may want to pause before taking your next bite.

Trader Joe's is recalling packages of its Soft Baked Snickerdoodles because the products may contain plastic pieces.

The affected packages are labeled with code SKU# 94075 and a best-by date of 02/03/2023.

No injuries have been reported to date. The company said all potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Customers with recalled products should throw them away and return the packaging to Trader Joe's for a full refund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRcYF_0gnfcrOs00
Photo credit Trader Joe's

The cookies are part of a larger recall by Enjoy Life Natural Brands . The Chicago-based company in late June recalled several varieties of soft baked cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownie bites due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

The recall was expanded on July 20 to include the Trader Joe's Snickerdoodles. The recalled products were sold in retail stores and online across the United States. Click here to see a full list of products.

Enjoy Life said it became aware of the issue during internal quality assurance surveillance. No reports of injury or illness linked to any of the recalled products have been received, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Comments / 1

Related
EverydayHealth.com

Dos and Don’ts of Constipation Relief

Diet and lifestyle can be a major cause of constipation. Getting relief can be as simple as making a few tweaks to your meals and habits. We’ve all been there: sitting on the toilet needing to go, but nothing comes out. The same goes for the unsatisfying plink of what looks like rabbit pellets dropping into the toilet when you know your bowels need emptying.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Kitchn

Cheesy Eggplant Casserole

If you like eggplant Parmesan, then this eggplant casserole is a must-try and a fun switch-up from the expected. The layers of herbed ricotta cheese; quick homemade marinara; meaty yet super-creamy and tender eggplant; and a gooey, cheesy top live up to the iconic dish but also stand alone as a unique, tasty side or main. Roasting the eggplant rounds in the oven first with olive oil rather than frying them lightens up the casserole and lets you work on making the other layers of the casserole at the same time. Cut the casserole into big pieces and serve as a vegetarian main or portion it out smaller and serve as a side dish.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic#The Recall#The Cookies#Food Drink#Foodsafety
thepioneerwoman.com

Peach Crumble

Peach crumble is one of the easiest summer desserts, and it's such a wonderful way to take advantage of juicy ripe peaches. Similar to peach cobbler and peach crisp, peach crumble is a humble, comforting dessert that only gets better with a big scoop of ice cream right on top.
RECIPES
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy