DO Delaware: State fair draws Nelly, ZZ Top, TobyMac, Halestorm for big concerts

A forecast of Halestorm

Folks will have a chance to hair-whip their problems away when the rockers Halestorm rain down on the Delaware State Fair this weekend.

The female-fronted band, led by Lzzy Hale, have been making noise since the late ‘90s. The band toured with a number of acts, including Evanescence and Alice Cooper. They also toured with fellow State Fair headliner ZZ Top.

Some of notable hits include “Bad Romance,” “I Miss The Misery” and “Love Bites (So Do I).” This year the gang dropped its latest album, “Back from the Dead.”

As a heads up, all headlined concerts at the State Fair are at the M&T Bank Grandstand and those shows don't include entrance to the fairgrounds.

Halestorm, with opener Cream Camino, will pelt the crowd with lots of rock at the Delaware State Fair (8500 S. Du Pont Highway, Harrington) at 7:30 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $20 to $65 (+ fees). To visit the fairgrounds, tickets for adults 13 or older are $10 (+ fees); ages 6-12 are $5 (+ fees); children 5 or younger get in free.)

For more information, visit delawarestatefair.com or (302) 398-3269.

Nelly back in Delaware

It was only last year that Nelly was sharing his “Country Grammar” in Dover with fans at Firefly.

This summer he’ll move further south in the state with his thick catalog of raps that began in the 1990s.

Over the last 20 years, southern rap has left a strong imprint on rap culture. The St. Louis native Nelly played a big role in that movement through major songs like “Hot in Herre,” “Grillz” and “Air Force Ones.”

For over a decade Nelly has been a crossover rapper in the country scene and was featured on Milton country star Jimmie Allen’s song “Good Times Roll.”

The leader of the St. Lunatics, along with opener Justin Champagne, will heat up the State Fair at 7:30 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $25 to $65 (+ fees). For more information, visit delawarestatefair.com or (302) 398-3269.

TobyMac is finally here

One of the acts that State Fair fans were clamoring for this year was TobyMac. That’s nothing new. He was originally slated to play in 2020 and 2021, but the pandemic put a stop to that.

Now the third time is the charm for the superstar, contemporary Christian artist. He’s known for big tunes like “I just need U,” “Me Without You” and “Speak Life.”

The artist is one of the biggest in his field and has landed seven Grammys, according to the State Fair’s website.

TobyMac, with opener Cade Thompson, will bless the stage at the State Fair at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. Tickets are $20 to $60. For more information, visit delawarestatefair.com or (302) 398-3269.

ZZ Top ready to rock

The iconic beard-wearing rockers ZZ Top have been around long enough to see 10 different United States presidents sit in the White House.

ZZ Top have lots of jams in their thick songbook such as “Gimme All Your Lovin,’” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “I Gotsta Get Paid.”

The legacy band, along with opener Goodbye June, will hold it down at the State Fair Fair at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday. Tickets are $30 to $65. For more information, visit delawarestatefair.com or (302) 398-3269.

