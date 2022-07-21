Levelland football coach Lyle Leong sees stronger commitment from Lobos in second season

When Lyle Leong got to Levelland last year, around 15 players showed up for summer workouts. The season that followed didn’t get much better.

After arriving from San Antonio Highlands, where he was an offensive coordinator, Leong went 1-9 in his first season as the Lobos’ head coach, losing nine games in a row after defeating Plainview to open the season. Much went wrong for the Lobos as they tried adjusting to Leong’s spread offense, the scheme he played in as a receiver at Texas Tech from 2007-10.

This offseason, Leong has worked to turn his team around, attempting to instill more dedication into his players. It’s seemed to have worked, as about 90 players showed up to summer workouts.

That increase in commitment is what Leong hopes to see more of in his second year with the Lobos.

“This offseason, we’ve had almost every coach and every player show up to workouts,” Leong said. “It’s very cool to see that. It's cool to see the turnaround and see kids understand what we're trying to do.”

Levelland senior quarterback Konner Alexander has played a significant part in helping the Lobos become more focused. He broke his foot in against Plainview, sparsely playing in the next two games before missing the rest of the season.

This season, Alexander is determined to come back better than ever. He’s taken a leadership role, rallying his teammates to put in as much work as possible.

In one instance, Alexander gathered the entire offense in the locker room to watch film after practice. Leong had dismissed the team for the day, but that didn’t stop them from getting together.

“I walk in there, and Konnor, the receivers, the linemen and the running backs are all in there watching film,” Leong said. “I said, ‘Hey, what are y’all doing? I told y’all to go home.’

“Konnor told me, ‘Coach, we’re here to win. We’re here to be great.’ That’s a prime example of his leadership right there.”

Another emerging leader is junior wide receiver and defensive back Jayden Flores. While Alexander is a vocal leader, Flores is a “silent leader” who leads by example. He always stays after practice to lift weights, sometimes staying for hours before Leong has to kick him out.

If Flores loses a one-on-one against a cornerback or receiver, he’ll go for a rematch. If he feels a teammate isn't working hard enough, he’ll challenge him to push himself.

“He's one of the first ones to come and the last ones to leave,” Leong said. “He's just that type of kid who wants to outwork everybody.”

And, of course, Alexander and Flores’ similar mentalities make for a quarterback-wide receiver connection Leong is confident in.

“They definitely have a mutual respect for each other,” Leong said. “They know how much each of them wants to be good and wants to be great, and I think that's the biggest thing. They're both leaders in their own way, and they respect that. They know our standards.”

One of Levelland’s defensive leaders is senior linebacker Marco Guillen, who doubles as running back.

Guillen, who recorded 58 tackles last season, impressed Leong by working on his skills this spring. Despite playing baseball, Guillen managed to squeeze football workouts into his schedule.

Leong expects a strong season from him.

“When he talks, everyone listens,” Leong said. “He was probably the main leader for our team last season. He’s not the biggest, and he’s not the fastest, but he shows up and makes stuff happen.”

Another defensive leader is safety Ben Alvarado. Described as the “heart and soul” of the Levelland defense, he started every game as a freshman last season.

Despite being young, Alvarado makes sure every defensive player is lined up correctly and understands what they’re doing.

“I can’t explain how awesome he is,” Leong said. “He takes the time to go out of his way to show kids that don't fully understand what we're trying to do. He's super valuable to what we do on defense as a whole.”

From 2015-19, Levelland only lost two district games. The Lobos have struggled to find success since, posting a losing record with no playoff wins in three seasons.

Leong hopes to change that. He believes he’s successfully done well in changing the culture. Now, he hopes a productive offseason leads to success on the field.

“It was getting them to understand what it takes to be great,” Leong said. “You have to put in the work to see the results that you want to see. They finally understand, ‘Well, I do have to show up. I do have to work out. I do have to catch balls after practice.’ You have to work your butt off. That's the part they've learned that has been the biggest help for us.”

Levelland Lobos

Head coach — Lyle Leong

2021 record — 1-9 overall, 0-4 in District 2-4A Division II play

Base offense — Spread

Base defense — 3-4

Returning lettermen — 17

Returning off./def. starters — 7/6

Top returners — QB Konner Alexander, WR/DB Jayden Flores, WR Joel Pena, WR/S Mark Buxkemper, C Dylan Hernandez, OL/DL Juan Gonzalez, RB/LB Marco Guillen, S Ben Alvarado,

2022 schedule

* — denotes District 2-4A Division II game

Aug. 26 — at Plainview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 — vs. Snyder, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — at Lubbock High, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 — vs. Estacado, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 — vs. San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 — at Dalhart, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 — vs. Perryton*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — at Canyon West Plains*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — vs. Borger*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 — at Seminole*, 7 p.m.

