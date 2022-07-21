ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

Levelland football coach Lyle Leong sees stronger commitment from Lobos in second season

By Nick Coppola, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKpTv_0gnfbbYh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJPLQ_0gnfbbYh00

When Lyle Leong got to Levelland last year, around 15 players showed up for summer workouts. The season that followed didn’t get much better.

After arriving from San Antonio Highlands, where he was an offensive coordinator, Leong went 1-9 in his first season as the Lobos’ head coach, losing nine games in a row after defeating Plainview to open the season. Much went wrong for the Lobos as they tried adjusting to Leong’s spread offense, the scheme he played in as a receiver at Texas Tech from 2007-10.

This offseason, Leong has worked to turn his team around, attempting to instill more dedication into his players. It’s seemed to have worked, as about 90 players showed up to summer workouts.

That increase in commitment is what Leong hopes to see more of in his second year with the Lobos.

“This offseason, we’ve had almost every coach and every player show up to workouts,” Leong said. “It’s very cool to see that. It's cool to see the turnaround and see kids understand what we're trying to do.”

Levelland senior quarterback Konner Alexander has played a significant part in helping the Lobos become more focused. He broke his foot in against Plainview, sparsely playing in the next two games before missing the rest of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mq3nO_0gnfbbYh00

This season, Alexander is determined to come back better than ever. He’s taken a leadership role, rallying his teammates to put in as much work as possible.

In one instance, Alexander gathered the entire offense in the locker room to watch film after practice. Leong had dismissed the team for the day, but that didn’t stop them from getting together.

“I walk in there, and Konnor, the receivers, the linemen and the running backs are all in there watching film,” Leong said. “I said, ‘Hey, what are y’all doing? I told y’all to go home.’

“Konnor told me, ‘Coach, we’re here to win. We’re here to be great.’ That’s a prime example of his leadership right there.”

Another emerging leader is junior wide receiver and defensive back Jayden Flores. While Alexander is a vocal leader, Flores is a “silent leader” who leads by example. He always stays after practice to lift weights, sometimes staying for hours before Leong has to kick him out.

If Flores loses a one-on-one against a cornerback or receiver, he’ll go for a rematch. If he feels a teammate isn't working hard enough, he’ll challenge him to push himself.

“He's one of the first ones to come and the last ones to leave,” Leong said. “He's just that type of kid who wants to outwork everybody.”

And, of course, Alexander and Flores’ similar mentalities make for a quarterback-wide receiver connection Leong is confident in.

“They definitely have a mutual respect for each other,” Leong said. “They know how much each of them wants to be good and wants to be great, and I think that's the biggest thing. They're both leaders in their own way, and they respect that. They know our standards.”

One of Levelland’s defensive leaders is senior linebacker Marco Guillen, who doubles as running back.

Guillen, who recorded 58 tackles last season, impressed Leong by working on his skills this spring. Despite playing baseball, Guillen managed to squeeze football workouts into his schedule.

Leong expects a strong season from him.

“When he talks, everyone listens,” Leong said. “He was probably the main leader for our team last season. He’s not the biggest, and he’s not the fastest, but he shows up and makes stuff happen.”

Another defensive leader is safety Ben Alvarado. Described as the “heart and soul” of the Levelland defense, he started every game as a freshman last season.

Despite being young, Alvarado makes sure every defensive player is lined up correctly and understands what they’re doing.

“I can’t explain how awesome he is,” Leong said. “He takes the time to go out of his way to show kids that don't fully understand what we're trying to do. He's super valuable to what we do on defense as a whole.”

From 2015-19, Levelland only lost two district games. The Lobos have struggled to find success since, posting a losing record with no playoff wins in three seasons.

Leong hopes to change that. He believes he’s successfully done well in changing the culture. Now, he hopes a productive offseason leads to success on the field.

“It was getting them to understand what it takes to be great,” Leong said. “You have to put in the work to see the results that you want to see. They finally understand, ‘Well, I do have to show up. I do have to work out. I do have to catch balls after practice.’ You have to work your butt off. That's the part they've learned that has been the biggest help for us.”

Levelland Lobos

Head coach — Lyle Leong

2021 record — 1-9 overall, 0-4 in District 2-4A Division II play

Base offense — Spread

Base defense — 3-4

Returning lettermen — 17

Returning off./def. starters — 7/6

Top returners — QB Konner Alexander, WR/DB Jayden Flores, WR Joel Pena, WR/S Mark Buxkemper, C Dylan Hernandez, OL/DL Juan Gonzalez, RB/LB Marco Guillen, S Ben Alvarado,

2022 schedule

* — denotes District 2-4A Division II game

Aug. 26 — at Plainview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 — vs. Snyder, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — at Lubbock High, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 — vs. Estacado, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 — vs. San Angelo Lake View, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 — at Dalhart, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 — vs. Perryton*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — at Canyon West Plains*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — vs. Borger*, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 — at Seminole*, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Levelland football coach Lyle Leong sees stronger commitment from Lobos in second season

Comments / 0

Related
MyPlainview

New gym floor marks legacy of Danny Wrenn

The new basketball gym floor at “The Doghouse” (Plainview HS’s gym) now includes a homage to legendary Lady Bulldog head coach Danny Wrenn. When Plainview High School basketball fans visit the gym, they’ll notice Wrenn’s name monogrammed on the floor. Plainview ISD Superintendent H.T Sanchez told the school board and those in attendance at a school board meeting on June 23.
PLAINVIEW, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech adds new strength and conditioning coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Head Coach Krista Gerlich has announced the addition of Kyle Jean as the associate strength and conditioning coach. Heading to Lubbock with nearly a decade of experience as a strength coach, Jean spent the last six years at Notre Dame where she primarily worked with baseball, women’s basketball and women’s golf.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One Tech grad is permanently sticking it to the man

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new movement is afoot for Texas Tech fans; the cactus went from a way to poke fun at a rival throwing shade to a symbol of unity and pride for Red Raider Nation. On Monday, TCU Recruiting Coordinator and Offensive analyst Bryan Carrington tweeted a...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Borger, TX
Levelland, TX
Sports
City
Dalhart, TX
City
Plainview, TX
City
Levelland, TX
FanSided

Texas Tech basketball: Red Raider alums advance in TBT

They say that the goal in the NCAA Tournament is to “survive and advance”. That mantra also applied to the Air Raiders on Friday in The Basketball Tournament (TBT). Comprised of former NCAA basketball players, most of them being Texas Tech basketball alums, the Air Raiders took down the B 1 Ballers 90-89 thanks to a huge day from Davion Warren.
LUBBOCK, TX
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lubbock (TX)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lubbock, TX?. Famous for being the motherland of the Lengendary Buddy Holly, Lubbock is located in the northwestern side of Texas, United States. Lubbock is the eleventh largest city in Texas, with a population of nearly three hundred...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Power restored in North Lubbock after motorist hits pole

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is working to restore power to about 800 customers in North Lubbock after a motorist hit a pole on Thursday afternoon. They posted this announcement to Facebook at 5 p.m.:. “A motorist crashed into a power pole next to Alamo Drafthouse, knocking...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyle Leong
KCBD

Man shot in Clovis in critical condition at Lubbock hospital

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Clovis man is in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital after he was shot in the chest at an apartment complex. In the early morning hours of July 18, Jesus Navarette, 24, was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Navarette was later transferred to UMC in Lubbock.
CLOVIS, NM
BigCountryHomepage

‘I love you, mija’: Abilene woman mourns loss of daughter, 13-year-old granddaughter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The tragic vehicle accident near Littlefield, Texas on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of Carmen Michelle Rodriguez, 30, and Rosalin Rodriguez, 13, both of Abilene. While two of Rodriguez’s other children in the vehicle survived it was a devastating moment for the mother of Carmen Rodriguez, Olga Martinez. “The last thing […]
ABILENE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock veteran gets new reason to smile

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock veteran who was given a new reason to smile had her final appointment on Thursday. Nellie Hopson, 68, is a veteran of the United States Army and was surprised with life-changing surgery (full arch restoration) to give her a brand-new smile in the fall 2021.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#American Football#Texas Tech
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man accused of kidnapping woman at Stripes

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Monday and charged with kidnapping along with violating a protection order. Nathaniel Hernandez, 24, was accused of kidnapping a woman after Lubbock Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Circle K in 3400 block of Milwaukee. According to police records,...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
everythinglubbock.com

LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell to serve as guest reader at Family Summer Book Club

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City of Lubbock Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, will serve as the guest reader at the final meeting of the Family Summer Book Club, on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Charities conference room located at 102 Avenue J. Mitchell will read My Voice is a Trumpet written by Jimmie Allen.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for July 23-29

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Yoga in the Plaza at Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza. Saturday, July 23 and Saturday, July 30. 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Develop your mind, body and...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Insane Garage Sale Rules

Just about every weekend in Lubbock you can drive around the city and see garage sales happening. Let's be honest, people have a lot of junk... sorry, old treasures, that eventually they want to get rid of, but we also want to make a little money back. While some may...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy