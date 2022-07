On Friday, Verizon released its quarterly earnings report for the second quarter and the nation's largest wireless carrier reported a 9.1% year-over-year gain in Verizon Consumer revenue to $25.6 billion. That figure was helped along by the acquisition of TracFone, higher equipment revenue, and revenue growth in the company's core wireless service. The inclusion of revenue from TracFone, combined with an increase in the Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) helped hike consumer wireless revenue by 10.5% on an annual basis.

ECONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO