Nashville, TN

Treylon Burks conditioning history, Madden ratings, and other Titans bullets

By Jimmy Morris
Music City Miracles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas head coach Sam Pittman joined 3HL yesterday and talked about Treylon Burks. He had a lot of great things to say about Burks, but he also said that Burks was out of shape his sophomore year and can struggle with confidence issues:. You don’t love everything he said...

www.musiccitymiracles.com

