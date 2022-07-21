ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, OH

Photos: Carroll County Fair returns

By The Repository
 3 days ago
CARROLLTON – The Carroll County Fair opened Tuesday and continues through Sunday.

The fair, which was founded in 1850, features Junior Fair livestock shows, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, animal sales, mechanical rides, food, horse pulls and live music.

Some highlights include:

  • The Buckeye Rodeo Co. will host a sanctioned rodeo at 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Square dance from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Ashton Event Center.
  • Derbydog Productions will host a demolition derby at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $10 daily and includes rides.

For a full list of events and hours, go to: www.carrollcountyfairohio.com. The county fairgrounds complex is at 160 Kensington Road NE.

