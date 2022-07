I got the first inkling of trouble a few days before the primaries, when Peter Sibley asked me to look into the problem that prevented him from voting absentee. A May directive from the State Election Commission said voters could no longer request an absentee ballot via email, and by the time the Mount Pleasant retiree's postal request arrived at the Charleston County election headquarters, the deadline had passed. “It was suggested that, if we were able to get out and about,” he wrote, “we take advantage of the ‘two weeks of early voting’!”

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO