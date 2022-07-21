ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, OH

Harrison's Dearwester, Kinsel Compete at National Championships in Fargo

By Travis Thayer
eaglecountryonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of top high school wrestlers in the country converged at the Fargodome this week. Lilly Kinsel (left) and Chloe Dearwester. Photo by HarrisonGirlsWrestling (@girls_harrison) / Twitter. (Fargo, ND.) – The Harrison High School girls wrestling program continues to do big things. The 2022 USMC/USAW Junior and Cadet...

www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

La Salle baseball coach Roosevelt Barnes accepts Wilberforce University position

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — La Salle High School baseball coach Roosevelt Barnes announced Thursday he has accepted the Wilberforce University head baseball coaching position. "I enjoyed my time at La Salle and I'm very proud of what we accomplished there," said Barnes, who was named the Lancers coach in October 2019. "We have great talent there and I look forward to continuing my relationship with those young men as they look to extend their baseball careers beyond high school. I will always be a part of La Salle baseball."
CINCINNATI, OH
stadiumjourney.com

Jack Adam Stadium- Cincinnati Steam

The Cincinnati Steam are members of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League; the team began operations in 2006 in the league. The organization plays at three different venues in Cincinnati, including the Reds Youth Academy, a couple of games at Xavier University, and Jack Adam Stadium, the home of the Elder High School baseball program. However, this is not your typical high school baseball field.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
Harrison, OH
Education
City
Harrison, OH
City
California, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Harrison, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
Fargo, ND
Sports
State
Arkansas State
Fargo, ND
Education
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Withrow football program has special bond after winning first playoff game in program history last season

CINCINNATI — Withrow's football program is a family to senior defensive back/running back Zion Shaw. "I feel like we have a bond on and off the field," Shaw said during practice this week. "We do activities off the field, out of school. In school, we stick together. At lunch, we all sit together. If you see one of us you see all of us."
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

10 Tri-State counties, including Hamilton, now at high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CINCINNATI — Ten Tri-State counties now have a high level of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties in Ohio are all in the "orange" on Thursday's COVID-19 community levels map. Only Clinton and Highland counties remain at "yellow," representing medium community levels.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Multiple Tri-State counties considered high risk for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Within the last 24 hours, several Tri-State communities have upgraded to the highest COVID-19 risk level. Four southwest Ohio counties, Butler, Warren, Clermont and Hamilton, are now at the high risk level. In northern Kentucky, Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant counties are also on high alert. “We’re...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Freestyle Wrestling#Usa Wrestling#Highschoolsports#Combat#Fargodome#Usmc Usaw Junior#Harrison High School#Team Ohio
dayton.com

Miami Valley Gaming unveils two new restaurants

Lucie’s, Route 63 offer customers wide variety of food options. Customers at Ohio’s No. 1 racino have two new dining choices. Miami Valley Gaming in Monroe unveiled Lucia’s and Route 63, located in the space formerly occupied by Acres Buffett, Wednesday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Craig...
MIAMI, FL
Cincinnati CityBeat

More than 90 Dogs Rescued from Hoarding, and 7 other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week

When it comes to responding with compassion in the case of a 10-year-old rape victim, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost just can't get it together. The AG has a messy timeline of comments and action about the case, and now he's not saying what many expect to be the obvious: "Sorry." In other reproductive rights news, Ohio men have started responding to the cascade of Roe ramifications by booking vasectomy appointments. But this week was packed with other news, too, like more than 90 dogs being rescued from one home in Indiana, and how you can help give at least one a home.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Donzetta Nuxhall, wife of Reds Hall of Famer Joe, dies at age 93

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Remebering the matriarch of an influential Cincinnati family. Donzetta Nuxhall, the wife of the late Joe Nuxhall, and mother to Phil and Kim Nuxhall has died. The family confirmed she passed away Thursday morning at the age of 93. Joe and Donzetta were married in October...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
eaglecountryonline.com

Gospel Music

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Music Festival returns with big names, highlighting local talent

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Music Festival is back!. After a two-year hiatus, the festival has already sold nearly 90,000 tickets. This weekend the Queen City will welcome back some of the best performers in the world, while also highlighting some of the local talent we have here. The party...
iheart.com

Masks Are Again Recommended in Much of the TriState

The Hamilton County Health Department is now recommending that people wear a well fitting mark indoors in public, on public transportation and in crowded outdoor areas regardless of vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified Hamilton County as having a high Covid 19 community spread. Nine other local counties are now in the orange as well. Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Adams County in southwest Ohio and Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant Counties in Northern Kentucky.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Intense weekend heat continues

CINCINNATI — A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for the WLWT viewing area from noon until 8 p.m. After some afternoon showers and storms, we are now in a mostly dry pattern for the rest of this evening and tonight. An isolated rain/storm chances will still be around, but...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Two Active Shooter Trainings Scheduled at East Central High School

The first is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 23. (St. Leon, Ind.) – Local law enforcement agencies are scheduled to participate in active shooter training. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry tells Eagle Country 99.3 multiple agencies will be conducting active shooter training on the East Central High School campus.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy