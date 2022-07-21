ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Makeup Products Help Complete Hailey Bieber's Favorite 'Glazed-Donut' Skincare & Nail Trend — Shop Now

By Rebecca Friedman
 3 days ago
Source: Patrick Ta Beauty; @haileybieber/Instagram

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Another day, another trend Hailey Bieber has us obsessed with.

The model and now founder of quality skincare line Rhode Skin has made her mark in the beauty world — coining the term "glazed donut" when it comes to describing what she strives for when it comes to her skin.

In addition to skincare products, the brunette bombshell has moved this aesthetic over to manicures, always having a pearly white glazed glow polished on her nails.

In honor of the beauty queen, the glaze-inspired trend has us all wondering how we can take this glow to the next level... and may even have us craving a donut.

What Exactly Is The "Glazed Donut" Trend?

On top of making sure your face is moisturized and nourished with your favorite skincare products, shopping for makeup selections catered to giving you that specific glazed-glow will have you mastering this luxe-look.

What is great about this trend is that it still provides a natural finish while enhancing your features for a prominent and perfect makeup masterpiece. The cosmetic aesthetic focuses on highlighting your cheeks and lips — giving off fresh, chic and dewy vibes.

A glossy lip tint and a subtly shiny glaze of highlight quickly transforms your face, giving you Bieber's favorite facial results.

The glowing makeup style is perfect for summer, providing a light and natural look while allowing you to still stand out with shiny cheekbones and silky smooth lips.

Obsessed with Hailey Bieber's "glazed donut" beauty trend? OK! helps you master the aesthetic with our favorite glossy makeup products below!

Source: InnBeauty Project

InnBeauty Project's Face Glaze retails for $24 at credobeauty.com.

Source: Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup's KUSH Lip Glaze retails for $18 at milkmakeup.com.

Source: InnBeauty Project

InnBeauty Project's Glazed Donut Lip Oil retails for $17 at innbeautyproject.com.

Source: Patrick Ta Beauty

Patrick Ta Beauty's Limited Edition Major Glow Face Gloss retails for $38 at patrickta.com.

Source: Sunnies Face

Sunnies Face's Lip Treat retails for $16 at sunniesface.com.

