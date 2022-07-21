ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Has Britney Spears' Relationship With Teenage Sons Changed Since Moving To Ex Kevin Federline's Neighborhood?

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Source: Mega

Britney Spears' relationship with her two teenage sons seemed to do a complete 180 within a few short weeks.

Though it was rumored that the Princess of Pop had a strained relationship with the kids she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, back in June — resulting in them opting out of her wedding to Sam Asghari — everything apparently changed when the newlyweds moved to their neighborhood.

Source: Mega

OK! reported Spears and Asghari wed on June 9 at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, with the duo moving to a stunning $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calif., shortly after, the same neighborhood her teenagers live in with their father.

According to a HollywoodLife insider, Spears' relationship with her boys is now "stronger than ever."

Source: Mega

“Now that she lives in the same neighborhood as her sons in Calabasas, they are over her house quite often," said the source. "They dig their mom’s pool and they like having her so accessible. It means a lot to her, and this was one of the main reasons that she chose this place."

Continued the insider to the publication: "The boys know that her house is their house, and they each have their own bedroom’s there so that they have their own space and feel at home. Britney wanted them to look at her house the same way that they look at their dad’s place."

Source: Mega

As for their thoughts on their new stepdad, the source said: "Although they were not at the wedding, they are very happy for their mom, and they think that Sam is an amazing guy."

"Britney’s boys love spending time with her and Sam, he’s a very positive influence on them but he never tries to take on the father role, he’s more like a fun older brother,” the source continued of the 28-year-old. “They all play video games together and go for hikes. Britney’s so proud of them but it’s also hard for her to believe how fast they’re growing up, it’s very bittersweet for her and she’s just beyond happy to be living so close to them.”

Source: OK!

OK! previously reported that Spears' sons missing her wedding day may have been a sign of deeper issues at play, with an insider explaining, "Britney always acts like a kid around them, and they think it's dysfunctional."

After Spears and Federline divorced in November 2006, the pop star was placed into a near-14-year-long conservatorship by her estranged father, Jamie Spears. As a result, Sean and Jayden moved in with their dad and have been residing with him ever since.

Following a headline-making court battle last year that Spears beg for her freedom from the legal bind, her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, allowing her the opportunity to see her sons much more often.

