Kate Upton ‘brags’ about Justin Verlander after MLB All-Star nod

Kate Upton is giving husband Justin Verlander the Instagram equivalent of a standing ovation.

On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum celebrated the Astros pitcher, 39, after he participated in this week’s MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 2019, as he had previously rehabbed from Tommy John surgery.

“Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband?” Upton, 30, began on Instagram. “Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today…”

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander attend the MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton with their daughter Genevieve at the MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Verlander, a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, underwent surgery in September 2020 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. He missed the remainder of the season and all of 2021. He returned to the mound in April of this year after re-signing with the Astros.

Upton, who wed Verlander in November 2017 following the Astros’ World Series victory , added Wednesday why this year’s All-Star experience was even more meaningful.

“It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander!” the model exclaimed.

Upton and Verlander walked Tuesday’s red carpet with their 3-year-old daughter Genevieve , whom they welcomed in November 2018.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander returned to the mound in April 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in Sept. 2020. Getty Images

Justin Verlander smiles from the dugout during the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Despite an icy reception from fans to start Tuesday’s All-Star Game, Verlander and his Astros teammates were likely smiling by the end of the night as the American League topped the National League, 3-2, for a ninth consecutive win.

It’s been a memorable summer so far for Verlander and Upton, who recently celebrated her milestone 30th birthday. She jetted to St. Barts in June with a few of her closest gal pals, including Amy Cole, the wife of Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole.

“It was perfect,” Upton said of the festivities at the time.