ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Martin's Nephew Withdraws Court Case as Restraining Order Dismissed

By Daniela Avila
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe court case against Ricky Martin has been dismissed. Martin's nephew, who'd accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer of sexual abuse, asked to have the case dismissed in a Puerto Rican court on Thursday, and his request was obliged, attorneys for Martin told PEOPLE in a statement. "Just...

people.com

Comments / 31

Carol Nannyluvs
3d ago

it doesn't matter now that thought about you and your nephew is in there heads and the question will always be there now.

Reply(9)
7
Related
HollywoodLife

Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To News Of Ricky Martin Allegations

Earlier this month, singer and songwriter, Ricky Martin, was served a domestic abuse restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. According to the order, Sanchez was the victim of both physical and psychological abuse. It was claimed that the nephew ended their alleged relationship, but Martin continued his efforts.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ricky Martin's Brother Defends Him, Backs Claim Nephew Has Problems

Ricky Martin's brother is backing his sibling's claim that their nephew -- who's accusing Ricky of domestic violence and incest -- is a deeply troubled guy. Eric Martin took to social media this week to air out his grievances about the case playing out in Puerto Rico ... starting out by saying that just because someone takes out a protective order under this statute -- which is admittedly serious -- does not necessarily mean the alleged victim is telling the truth ... and that the facts still must be vetted thoroughly.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
TODAY.com

Ireland Baldwin opens up about rape, having two abortions: 'I chose me'

Ireland Baldwin revealed that she experienced two abortions, one as the result of rape and the other during a former relationship. "I don't feel that it is anyone's responsibility to talk about this if they don't feel comfortable," Baldwin, 26, said in a Sunday TikTok video following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion rights a state decision.
CELEBRITIES
BET

R. Kelly Blames Ex-Wife Drea Kelly For Deviant Behavior And Being Estranged From His Children

Convicted felon R. Kelly is now playing the blame game versus accepting responsibility for his alleged predatory behavior. In an exclusive from Radar Online, a psychiatric evaluation revealed that Kelly seemingly blames his ex-wife Drea Kelly for his deviant behavior and for being estranged from his three adult children– Joann (24), Jaah (22), and Robert Kelly, Jr. (20).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restraining Order#Court Case#Puerto Rican
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

In Major Victory for Britney Spears, Judge Orders Jamie Spears to Be Deposed and Produce Surveillance Records

Click here to read the full article. A judge ruled that Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, must sit for a deposition and produce all documents that are being requested by the pop star’s team. The judge ordered Spears’ father will be deposed within the next 30 days in Los Angeles. Judge Brenda Penny ordered Spears’ father to produce all documents related to electronic surveillance. This move favors the singer, and indicates that the court believes it has reason to further inquire into shocking allegations that Jamie Spears had hired a security firm that put his daughter under surveillance throughout her conservatorship,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Why did R Kelly get a longer sentence than Ghislaine Maxwell? A legal expert explains

Disgraced R&B singer R Kelly was sentenced to thirty years in prison on Wednesday following his conviction for sex trafficking and racketeering. In response to this news, many compared his sentencing to that of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who received twenty years in jail for her sex trafficking conviction. One Twitter user wrote: “Can someone please explain to me how R Kelly received a prison sentence 10 years longer than Ghislaine Maxwell?”Some social media users also spectulated whether race was a factor in the sentencing, with one person writing: “R Kelly (a black man) was sentenced 30...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Heartbroken' Jerry Hall Files For Divorce From Rupert Murdoch, Demands Spousal Support After Billionaire Broke Up With Her Via EMAIL

Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from media mogul husband Rupert Murdoch, Radar can confirm, after he reportedly broke up with her in an ice-cold way: via email.According to explosive new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hall cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split following six years of marriage. She now wants her attorney fees covered and is demanding spousal support.Hall has been left "devastated" after calling it quits, she reportedly told a friend ahead of her 66th birthday tomorrow. Hall was waiting in the U.K. for her spouse, 91, to join her when he sent an email...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about how their friends have reacted since being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion amid gay affair revelation: 'This is a telling time'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have opened up about how their friends have reacted since their conviction on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. On a new episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie, 49, remarked 'This is a telling time for us as a family of people who have reached out and of people who haven't reached out.'
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment and affair allegations against singer

Ricky Martin’s nephew has withdrawn his abuse allegations against the singer during a Puerto Rico court appearance today (21 July), effectively closing the case. Earlier this month, the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer was hit with a restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, after he had filed harassment and affair claims against Martin.Martin has strenuously denied the “completely false” and “disgusting” accusations.Responding to the recent dismissal, Martin’s attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana, released a joint statement.“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” it began. “The accuser...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

288K+
Followers
48K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy