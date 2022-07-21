ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Estero residents have been moved into a new local voting district

By Andrea Stetson
 3 days ago
Some Estero residents have been moved into a new local voting district after the City Council voted on redrawn the lines. In accordance with the 2020 census data districts must be redrawn to keep a proper balance. For Estero, that growth has been in District 7 where Jim Wilson has been the councilman since Estero first became a city. The new lines put him in District 5, but Wilson says that won’t affect him.

“Mr. Boesch and I are both original council members going back eight years to incorporation, and our charter only allows two terms for council members,” he explained.

Wilson said having the biggest changes happen in District 7 does not surprise him.

“There is no way district 7 could stay in its current situation,” he said as he cited all the new developments on eastern Corkscrew Road.

Council members debated how the rezoning will affect them since it takes place immediately.

“Effective immediately I am a resident of district 5, but I was elected to represent district 7. Am I still representing something and if so what?” Wilson asked.

The vote means that technically Jim Wilson and Jim Boesch are both now in District 5, but that won’t affect anything.

“Once you are elected you represent the entire city of Estero,” Steve Sarkozy, village manager, explained at Wednesday’s council meeting. “Council members represent the entire village and there are no votes that are solely represented to your districts. It dictates where you come from, but not who you represent.”

Elections take place in March. Wilson says he will miss being on the city council when his term concludes.

“I am going to miss the growth aspects,” he described. “I think we will be undergoing significant annexation. We have all of that area on East Corkscrew that logically belongs in Estero and is in the Estero fire district. I think it is very exciting to start a town from scratch like we did.”

Mayor Katy Errington is also being pushed out of her district. She is one of the seven people elected to the inaugural Village Council in 2015. The District 4 council woman won reelection in 2019 and will finish her term in 2023.

Districts 4 and 5 are affected the most she said about her and Wilson being moved to another area. “Four is drastically changed. I am sad that I am giving up District 4, but I am happy I lived where I did to represent District 4. I am very grateful and thankful that I had the opportunity to serve.”

Jon McLain, vice mayor, who represents District 3, is glad there aren’t huge changes to his area.

“I am going to run for reelection again and hopefully I will be in the same district,” he said at the meeting.

Wednesday’s vote on the new maps comes after many planning meetings and debates over a variety of map choices.

“This is required by the state statue which requires redistricting at least every 10 years as a result of the U.S. census,” Sarkozy explained. “We have great data to draw upon for this project, which is intended to balance the population between districts from which council members are elected.”

The new maps were drawn to make sure that no homeowner’s associations were split between districts like they were in the past. Council members say that with the rapid growth, they may need to change the districts more frequently than once every decade.

“There may be additional needs to redistrict more frequently to modify the number of people living in each district” Sarkozy said. “As we have a number of major developments that will modify the number of people living in each district.”

“Any time we can show that the districts were way out of whack, the council could set new boundaries,” Wilson added.

