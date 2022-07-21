ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

CAPE LEAGUE ROUNDUP: Hyannis wins battle of the two best teams in Hartford

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
The Hyannis Harbor Hawks (18-10-6) and the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (17-10-7) squared off at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut, in a battle of the two best teams in the league. The Harbor Hawks came out on top, winning 9-3.

The Harbor Hawks jumped on the Y-D pitching staff early, as they scored four runs before the clock even struck noon. Two runs in the second and three in the third gave the Harbor Hawks a 7-0 early lead.

Michigan State's Mitch Jebb continued his All-Star season with another productive day out of the leadoff spot. Jebb reached base four times, and scored three runs. The Red Sox were held scoreless through the first six innings, before they scratched two runs in the seventh. The Red Sox stranded 11 baserunners in the game, which allowed Hyannis to build and maintain its lead.

Brewster Whitecaps 7, Orleans Firebirds 1

Notre Dame's Matthew Bedford got his first start of the season for Brewster (14-14-6) and pitched well. The junior went four innings,which kept Orleans (13-17-4) off the scoreboard. He allowed just two hits and struck out four.

After the Whitecaps were kept scoreless as well through nine outs, UNC Charlotte's Cameron Fisher led off the fourth inning with a solo home run that broke the ice. A few batters later, Maryland's Kevin Keister knocked another one out of the park, this one a two-run shot, that gave the Whitecaps a 3-0 lead.

Brewster added another run in the fifth and then three more insurance runs in the sixth, capped with Davis Diaz's two-run homer, building a lead the Firebirds couldn't overcome.

Chatham Anglers 11, Wareham Gatemen 2

Notre Dame freshman Roman Kimball had his best start of his young season, going five shutout innings for the Anglers (10-17-7), who won their fourth straight game. The Anglers took advantage of three errors from the Gatemen (11-17-6) to score four unearned runs in the game.

Clemson's Cooper Ingle had a three-hit night and scored two runs to lead the Anglers offensively. Six different Anglers notched at least one RBI in the game. By the time the Gatemen scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning, Chatham had already scored ten, putting the game out of reach. This win puts Chatham just one point out of a playoff spot.

Cotuit Kettleers 7, Bourne Braves 2

The Kettleers (18-11-5) jumped out to an early lead in the third and never relinquished it, beating the Braves (15-13-6) at Doran Park. The scoring began when North Carolina State's Carter Trice walked and then came around to score on Stanford's Eddie Park's RBI double.

The Kettleers tacked on three more runs in the inning to take a 4-0 lead. Although Bourne cut the lead to 5-2 after the fourth inning, the Kettleers added more insurance runs in the sixth to seal the win.

Falmouth Commodores 6, Harwich Mariners 5

The Commodores (15-16-3) won a back-and-forth affair over the Mariners (11-17-6). Falmouth drew first blood in the second inning when Arkansas's Jace Bohrofen hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot, that gave his team the lead. The Mariners bounced right back in the third inning, as they reclaimed the lead with three runs in the inning.

Down but not out, the Commodores responded in the fourth. Bohrofen and South Florida's Drew Brutcher came across to tie the game at 3-3. Duke's Alex Mooney knocked in two with a single to give Falmouth the lead as part of a five-run fourth. Those five runs proved to be enough even with Harwich getting a fifth run in the sixth inning. Texas State's Levi Wells picked up the save for the Commodores.

Stars of the Night

1. Kevin Kiester, INF, Maryland, Brewster Whitecaps

In just his third game of the season, Kiester had a big night for his new team. He finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

2. Roman Kimball, RHP, Notre Dame, Chatham Anglers

Kimball has increased his innings in all three of his starts this season. His latest outing on Wednesday was five shutout frames, where he struck out six and picked up the win.

3. Jace Bohrofen, INF/OF, Arkansas, Falmouth Commodores

Bohrofen reached base three times for the Commodores, hitting a solo shot to get them on the board, and scoring another run as part of their five run rally.

UP NEXT: On Thursday

Cotuit Kettleers @ Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox, 5 p.m.

Harwich Mariners @ Brewster Whitecaps, 5 p.m.

Hyannis Harbor Hawks @ Falmouth Commodores, 6:30 p.m.

Wareham Gatemen @ Bourne Braves, 6:30 p.m.

Orleans Firebirds @ Chatham Anglers, 7 p.m.

