Plan filed for tower on Cain & Abel's site, but bar isn't closing soon, owner says

You can take the metal chains and locks out of your Amazon cart. Cain & Abel’s is not going anywhere soon.

Some commenters on social media were beside themselves this week about the future of the West Campus fixture — including one on the Barstool Longhorns Instagram page who suggested patrons chain themselves to the bar. A site plan filed with the city Tuesday proposes the construction of a student housing tower on the site of the bar at 2313 Rio Grande St. The application was filed by 24RG Student Housing. Online circulation of the filing stirred up fans of Cain & Abel's, which has been a haunt for University of Texas students since 1991.

Those fears can be put on ice for now. Ellis Winstanley, who has owned Cain & Abel’s since 2002, tells the American-Statesman that his lease does not end for “several years,” though he declined to share the exact date. Winstanley said that, in his experience, site plans usually take at least two years to be approved.

The longtime bar owner recognized that relocation is inevitable due to rising property taxes. Winstanley also criticized Travis County's tax policies, which he said don’t take into consideration the plight of longstanding small businesses. The UT grad, like many in the restaurant and retail business, has a triple-net lease, meaning he pays the land owner’s property taxes as part of his tenancy agreement. Winstanley said he wrestles annually with the county over property taxes.

Despite his frustrations, the hospitality veteran, who also owns Abel’s on the Lake, El Arroyo and two bars in New Braunfels, said he is eyeing the horizon and a potential future home for the university favorite, a site that couldn’t be scrapped for a tower.

“You can’t fight the big wave forever, so you gotta be ready,” Winstanley said.