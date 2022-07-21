‘American Idol’ winner to perform in Jackson this August

Glenn Dean Biggs, Jr., age 62, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of Amy Coleman Biggs, departed this life Monday afternoon, July 18, 2022 at his home. Dean was born April 5, 1960 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Minnie Lou Campbell Parker and the late Glenn Dean Biggs, Sr. He was a native of Fayette County and a simple man who loved Jesus. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. In earlier years, he was a jeweler that sold gold and diamonds, and was a farmer for many years later in life. Dean loved working in the garden on his truck patch and could fix just about anything. As he became older, he started riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Dean loved telling people about the greatness in GOD. His word was his bond and he was a very fun person to be around.

