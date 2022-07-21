ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

‘American Idol’ winner to perform in Jackson this August

By Kyle Peppers
WBBJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Tenn. — An award-winning artist and “American Idol” champion will take the stage in Jackson later this summer....

www.wbbjtv.com

WBBJ

Winners of 2022 Jackson Idol revealed by city

JACKSON, Tenn. — The winners of this year’s Jackson Idol have been revealed. The City of Jackson says that this year’s winners are:. Terry Franklin, Paris Springfield, Journi Malone, and Londyn Copeland representing T.R White Sportsplex with a dance mix. Laron Bouye representing Boys & Girls Club...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Singer-Songwriter Night to return to Discovery Park

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Several musicians will be taking the stage in September at Discovery Park. The park says that it will be hosting its Singer-Songwriter Night, which will feature Phillip Coleman, Rory Feek, Scotty Emerick, and Annie Moser. The musicians will put on their show in the park’s...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Tickets On Sale Soon For Phillip Coleman & Friends

Union City, Tenn.– Discovery Park of America has announced details for the return of the popular Singer-Songwriter Night featuring Phillip Coleman and other musicians from the country music industry. The performances will take place in Discovery Park’s Reelfoot Room on night one, Thurs., Sept. 8 and night two, Fri., Sept. 9, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to Discovery Park members on Wed., Aug. 3, 2022. Members may purchase up to four tickets for each evening. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Sat., Aug. 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. The ticket price is $45.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson company welcomes new face

JACKSON, Tenn. –According to information received from Adelsberger Marketing in Jackson, the company has just announced the hiring of Krista Hale. Hale will take on the position of Operations Coordinator for the company. She will be the central point of contact for the company and responsible for keeping the...
JACKSON, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Jackson, TN
WBBJ

Young fishers try to reel in the big ones

JACKSON, Tenn. –Youth from all over surrounding counties got out for a fishing day at a local pond. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency hosted its Youth Fishing Rodeo. Every year during the summer months, TWRA staff will stock fish in a local pond for children ages 4 to 12 to try and catch as many fish as they can.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Museum takes local residents back in time

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A local town is taking its residents back in time with a historical museum. In honor of Huntingdon’s Bicentennial Celebration, through a collaborative effort between the bicentennial committee and town employees, the soft opening of the Huntingdon Museum was held Saturday to showcase the history of the area.
HUNTINGDON, TN
WBBJ

McDonald’s to celebrate 731 Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — McDonald’s says it is going to be joining in on 731 Day celebrations. The fast-food chain says those in the 731 area code will be able to get a free chicken sandwich through their app. McDonald’s asks that once you have your sandwich, take a...
MCDONALD, TN
#American Idol
WBBJ

Company rewards employees with fun event

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local company rewards its employees with a family fun day out. Delta Faucet hosted its first back to school event for their employee’s children. Students of all ages received school supplies for the upcoming school year. There were also booths set up to give employees...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

15 Tennessee communities getting grants for dog parks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fifteen Tennessee communities have a reason to wag their tails. According to a news release, 15 communities will be getting a collective $375,000 in grants from Dog Park Dash for, of course, dog parks!. Communities getting money to give their furry friends a better or new...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

New shoe store steps into Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new shoe store is stepping into the Hub City. Remix Shoe Store will be opening its doors this weekend in Old Hickory Mall. This is the shoe store’s ninth location, and is now located in north Jackson near the main entrance of the mall.
JACKSON, TN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WBBJ

Blown transformer to close Muse Park south entrance for two weeks

JACKSON, Tenn. — The south entrance of Muse Park in Jackson will be closed for approximately two weeks. According to the City of Jackson’s Recreation and Parks Department, the closure is due to a blown transformer. A news release states that Jackson Energy Authority has been notified. “For...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Glenn Dean Biggs, Jr.

Glenn Dean Biggs, Jr., age 62, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of Amy Coleman Biggs, departed this life Monday afternoon, July 18, 2022 at his home. Dean was born April 5, 1960 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Minnie Lou Campbell Parker and the late Glenn Dean Biggs, Sr. He was a native of Fayette County and a simple man who loved Jesus. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. In earlier years, he was a jeweler that sold gold and diamonds, and was a farmer for many years later in life. Dean loved working in the garden on his truck patch and could fix just about anything. As he became older, he started riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Dean loved telling people about the greatness in GOD. His word was his bond and he was a very fun person to be around.
MASON, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Colleagues, Friends, Family Mourn Loss of Long-Time Attorney

PARIS (July 16) – William R. Neese of Paris, who won distinction as an attorney and businessman in Tennessee and beyond, and whose charitable efforts elevated many of his neighbors, has died. “Henry County and the State of Tennessee have lost an extraordinary leader and caring servant and steward...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Willie Frank Springfield, Sr.

Graveside service for Willie Frank Springfield, Sr., age 76, will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. James Church Cemetery in Stanton, TN. Mr. Springfield died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Maplewood Health Care Center. Visitation for Mr. Springfield will be Friday, July 22, 2022 from 10:00...
STANTON, TN
WBBJ

Frank Hardin Jones

Frank Hardin Jones, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home in Dyersburg, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Jones was born in Obion Co, TN on March 27, 1941, to the late Billy Jones and Beulah Hardin Jones. He worked as a truck driver and loved to grill.
DYERSBURG, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Food Bank ‘Virtual’ Food Drive A ‘Real’ Success

Paris, Tenn.–Under the direction and encouragement of Paris Kroger Store Manager Shawn Burns, a Virtual Food Drive for the Henry County Food Bank was held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 15, 16 and 17. The Food Drive was organized by Food Bank Volunteers Linda Stanley, Leslie Benson and...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

Mann Endowment continues support of Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Tenn. –According to information received from West Tennessee Healthcare’s The Foundation, needed conference room updates for the West TN Healthcare Camden Hospital were completed due to funds received from the Patricia Mann Endowment for Benton County. In a statement from the release, Ruby Kirby, Chief Executive...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Henry County Medical Center reinstates mask policy

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center is bringing back its mask policy. The center says the return is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, increased in hospitalizations, and the impact COVID-19 is having on its staff. “We do understand how frustrating it is...
HENRY COUNTY, TN

