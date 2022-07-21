ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate National Zoo Keeper Week At These 5 Zoos in Central NY

By Carl
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's National Zoo Keeper Week and what better way to honor it then by checking out all the amazing zoos in Central New York. Running from July 17th to the 23rd, it is a time for keepers to be recognized for all the hard work they put in every day. Here's...

localsyr.com

Syracuse Puerto Rican Fest happening this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is celebrating Puerto Rican culture and tradition this weekend in Liverpool with the Puerto Rican Festival of Syracuse. Jesus Rolon and Jossette Burgos-Jackson bring a “taste” of what this weekend’s beach party has to offer. Along with food trucks, drinks, live music, dancing,...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

“Gilded Age” Recording In These Cities In New York State

What are you binge watching this summer? Or, what show are you excited for the return of this fall? No matter what show you pick as your favorite, sometimes it is hard to separate the things we see on television from real life. The characters on these shows become a part of our lives in many ways. Now, there is news that one popular show will be coming to a hometown near you.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Podunk, USA exists in Upstate NY— blink and you’ll miss it

“A hypothetical small town regarded as typically dull or insignificant.”. That’s the definition Google assigns to the word “Podunk.” For many it’s a mythical place filled with country bumpkins and nothing to do. As it turns out, Podunk actually exists and it’s right in Upstate New...
TRAVEL
WIBX 950

Country Star Adds Another Stop To Upstate NY For His 2022 Tour

If you missed this guy the first time he came to Central New York this year, you'll have another chance to see him this fall. Brett Young is officially extending his tour past this Summer, and into the Fall. He is now adding over a dozen new show dates, starting on September 15th in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
MUSIC
WIBX 950

YMCA Of Central New York Will Cover Cost Of Lifeguard Training Classes

Due to such a large shortage of lifeguards in the Central New York region causing beaches and pools to remain closed, the YMCA of CNY is stepping in to help. The YMCA of Central New York will cover the cost of their lifeguard training classes to make it easier for more people to get the necessary training. The YMCA runs lifeguard training classes throughout the year to ensure lifeguards are up to date on certifications. They are offering this deal according to CNY Central to help assure that more pools can open:
SKANEATELES, NY
WIBX 950

Living In The City, Is A Fire Pit Legal In New York State?

On most weekends and vacations, I spend my time at a campground in the Endless Mountains region of Northeast Pennsylvania. It's a getaway from the city atmosphere., and even though it's under 50 miles away, it feels like it's a thousand miles away from home. Many evenings at camp, I'll...
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
WIBX 950

Danger At The Beach: 6 Shark Attacks In 3 Weeks In New York State

There have been six shark attacks at New York beaches since the end of June. The increase in shark activity comes at a really bad time, as many New Yorkers have been hitting beaches in the state to cool down from the recent heatwave. On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, there were two encounters with sharks. A dead shark washed up on Dune Road Beach in Quogue.
chronicle-express.com

Main Deck brings contemporary farm-to-table fare to Keuka Lake

New restaurant brings three food & beverage experiences to Penn Yan, with Main Deck Restaurant, Tunnel Bar Cocktail Lounge, and Scuttlebutts Casual Quick Service. PENN YAN — Main Deck, a new waterfront eatery located in Penn Yan, opened its doors on Wednesday, July 20. The former Top of the Lake location was redeveloped, following a purchase in late 2021 by Penn Yan native Tim Stuart. After several months of redesign and renovation, the Main Deck concept has been brought to life with three unique dining concepts — a restaurant, a patio lounge and bar, and take-away window service; with Stuart’s vision executed by a highly curated team of experienced professionals led by General Manager Brad Burritt and Executive Chef Jason Lambert.
PENN YAN, NY
WIBX 950

Magical Fairy Trail Through Central New York Forest is No More

The magical fairy trail through an enchanted Central New York forest is no more. The Wellnesste Lodge in Taberg, New York was once a magical place where you could reconnect with nature and even build your own fairy house. The 60-acre property was well known for its wee fairy fork, which loved to welcome visitors.
LIFESTYLE
WETM 18 News

New York State Fair tickets to go on sale Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Great New York State Fair is back once again, and tickets go on sale Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. The fair brings music, competition, carnival rides and games, and more to fairgoers. Ticket prices have stayed the same since last year, and tickets are available...
MUSIC
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
