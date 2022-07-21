Celebrate National Zoo Keeper Week At These 5 Zoos in Central NY

Due to such a large shortage of lifeguards in the Central New York region causing beaches and pools to remain closed, the YMCA of CNY is stepping in to help. The YMCA of Central New York will cover the cost of their lifeguard training classes to make it easier for more people to get the necessary training. The YMCA runs lifeguard training classes throughout the year to ensure lifeguards are up to date on certifications. They are offering this deal according to CNY Central to help assure that more pools can open:

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO