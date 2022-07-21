ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley County, AR

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Hot Spring; Lincoln; Ouachita; Pike SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 482 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND DALLAS DESHA DREW HOT SPRING LINCOLN OUACHITA PIKE
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caldwell; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Claiborne Parish, Lincoln Parish, Union Parish, Jackson Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. In Arkansas, Hempstead County, Nevada County, Columbia County and Union County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 16:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Grant; Jefferson; Lincoln; Ouachita EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southeast and southwest Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

City of Eudora still facing clean water problems

EUDORA, Ar. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Eudora is still facing the issue of being able to provide clean drinking water to their residents. According to people in the area the water has been in these unsanitary conditions for years now. Its been years now and when you run it...
EUDORA, AR
myarklamiss.com

Eudora grocery store makes comeback as Badger’s Market

EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Badger’s Market opened its doors on June 25th after closing its original store, Sunflower Market, early 2021. Local residents were forced to shop for their groceries at the nearest store, about twenty to thirty miles away. Since then locals are happy to have a grocery store close to home.
EUDORA, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas prisons, rural hospitals to receive new telemedicine equipment

Rural hospitals and prisons in Arkansas are slated to upgrade equipment used to communicate remotely with healthcare providers in and out of the state. The $738,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will go to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to purchase new long-distance learning equipment for 36 sites across the state. Additionally, UAMS will match roughly $110,000 in funding for the program.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man found guilty for September 2021 homicide

UPDATE (07/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office, Richard Lee Gilbert was found guilty of Second Degree Murder following a trial that began on Monday, July 18, 2022. The case stems from the September of 2021 homicide of Clara Hardwell. The State presented the testimony of several witnesses, including the investigating […]
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren man arrested for stealing trailer from Winchester cotton gin

According to Drew County Sheriff Mark Gober’s office, a 39-year old Warren man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a utility trailer from a cotton gin in Winchester, Arkansas July 12, 2022. The next day, July 13, The Drew County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that...
WARREN, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged suspects in fraud investigation

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (07/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the alleged suspects in the case have been identified by authorities. The investigation is ongoing. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple fraud cases where the alleged suspects gained […]
KEDM

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office investigation leads to arrest

The investigation into the shooting incident last evening on Delwood Drive @ 165 has led to the arrest of Michael T. Bass. Bass has been booked into OCC. He is being charged with attempted second degree murder, resisting a police officer with force or violence, resisting an officer, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man allegedly shoots at vehicle with 4 children inside; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 19, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Highway 139. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the caller, 33-year-old Meyakie Kensean Burks, who advised authorities that an individual came to his residence in a black SUV and allegedly made attempts to fight him.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Man aimed firearm at deputy’s head during struggle, affidavit says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. According to a court affidavit, deputies were called to a gas station around the area of Dellwood Drive at Highway 165 on Tuesday evening to investigate a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said she was hiding in the bathroom until deputies arrived.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

