The Eastbank has become one of my favorite places to enjoy a drink with friends. I can grab dinner at Flying Heart and walk to Hurricane Alley for drinks and live entertainment. The East Bank is a no-brainer when it comes to fun ideas and options for nightlife in the SBC. If you want to chuck an ax while drinking a beer, you can do just that at Bayou Axe. There is a revival happening in Bossier, and many businesses want to be a part of it, who wouldn't?

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO