Oliver Blume to take over additional Group position as of 1�September�2022. Oliver Blume to remain Porsche CEO in the long term – also following a possible IPO. In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG appointed Oliver Blume as the new Chairman of the Group Board of Management. He will take over this position with effect as of 1�September and will at the same time remain Chairman of the Board of Management of Porsche AG – also after a possible IPO.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO